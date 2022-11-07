Napa Valley Prep/College Soccer: Calistoga gridder Ramirez keys soccer playoff win

The Calistoga High boys soccer team received a bye in the first round of the eight-team North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs because it was the No. 4 seed, and began play with a 3-1 quarterfinal win over No. 5 International of San Francisco at Logvy Park on Friday afternoon.

Calistoga (14-3-2) will take on No. 1 seed College Prep of Oakland (16-0-2) at in a semifinal at neutral but nearby St. Helena, at Bob Patterson Memorial Field, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the Wildcats’ heroes against International was goalkeeper Christian Ramirez, who stopped all three penalty kicks earned and attempted by the Jaguars (14-7) in the second half.

The senior was playing while his Calistoga eight-person football team had a league bye before this Friday’s playoff opener at Upper Lake.

“It was a special game for me,” Ramirez said. “Three penalties they got and not a single one got in. I feel very proud of myself and very proud of my team. I also want to thank the crowd, because without them this couldn’t have been possible.”

Diego Flores put the Wildcats on the scoreboard just four minutes into the contest. William Ulloa added another Calistoga goal just two minutes later, as the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Ulloa made it a brace by adding the insurance goal in the second half.

“Willie, when he’s on it, he’s on it,” said head coach Christian Escobedo.

Flores, a sophomore, said the Wildcat were ready from the get-go despite having not played in nine days.

“It was a helluva game,” Flores said. “Everybody was pumped up for it. The crowd was amazing. They cheered us on.”

Wildcats head coach Christian Escobedo didn’t give his team many style points.

“Not the best showing team-wise, collectively, (but) we put a lot more heart out there this game,” he said. “We came out strong right away and got the two goals that we needed and I think we just relaxed a little bit. Half the team hadn’t played a playoff game before so I think it’s just adapting to that.

“You could tell our keeper, Christian, had done this before, though. He led our team to victory today. We had some nerves today, and we didn’t play the way we wanted to, but we got the result at the end.”

Escobedo also complemented Flores for his hustle, and Josue Perez for stepping up and helping keep the Wildcats on their toes down the stretch.

College Men’s Soccer

Napa Valley 2, Contra Costa 0

The Bay Valley Conference showdown in San Pablo on Friday saw second-place Contra Costa (8-10, 7-2 BVC) receive a red card in the 25th minute and a yellow card in the 30th minute.

Five minutes later, Napa Valley’s Angelo Dominguez got an assist from Christopher Hernandez and scored for a 1-0 lead.

The first-place Storm (7-6-4, 6-0-2 BVC) received four yellow cards in the first 37 minutes of the second half, from four different players. But one of them, Dominguez, scored an unassisted insurance goal in the 88th minute.

Napa Valley visits Mendocino in Ukiah at 3 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Yuba in its NVC finale at Memorial Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.