Sunday was a good day for high school football teams in the Napa Valley.

All six schools – Napa, Vintage, American Canyon, St. Helena, Justin-Siena and Calistoga – made the cut in their respective divisions for the North Coast Section playoffs.

Leading off the pack in Division 2 are the outright Vine Valley Athletic League champion Vintage Crushers, who were named the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 seed Redwood at 7 p.m. on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

If the Crushers win, they would face either No. 3 seed Campolindo or No. 6 seed Livermore.

Also in Division 2, Napa earned the No. 8 seed and will play at No. 1 seed Clayton Valley Charter also at 7 p.m. on Friday. If the Grizzlies can pull the 1-8 upset, they would face either No. 4 seed San Leandro or No. 5 seed Foothill.

In Division 3, American Canyon earned the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 seed Hayward at 7 p.m. on Friday. A win for the Wolves would match them up with either No. 1 seed Las Lomas or No. 8 seed Santa Rosa.

In Division 6, Justin-Siena was named the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 seed Lower Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. The Braves would either face No. 1 seed Kennedy-Richmond or No. 8 Arcata if they beat the Trojans.

In Division 7, St. Helena will also host a first-round game, being named the No. 4 seed. The Saints will welcome No. 5 seed St. Vincent to St. Helena High on Friday at 7 p.m. If they win, the Saints would face either No. 1 seed Salesian or No. 8 seed Stellar Prep.

And finally in the 8-person division, Calistoga earned the No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 seed Tomales on Friday at 7 p.m. If the Wildcats win, they’d face No. 1 seed Cornerstone Christian, which has a first-round bye.

Complete brackets can be found at www.cifncs.org/sports/football

