The Calistoga High football team will play at least one more game this season.
The school announced on Tuesday that the previously canceled regular-season finale against Roseland Collegiate Prep, originally scheduled for Nov. 1, will now be played this Friday, Nov. 8, at Calistoga High at 6 p.m.
The game was canceled last week due to effects from the Kincade Fire, as was the Wildcats' penultimate regular-season game against Stuart Hall on Oct. 26.
You have free articles remaining.
The North Coast Section announced last week that it would extend the football season by a week to allow schools to make up games that had been canceled or postponed due to the fire. Before the extension, the final day of play for NCS football was Nov. 2. It is now Nov. 9.
Playoff applications are also now due Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. and the seeding meeting will be held Nov. 10.
At 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the North Central League III South, Calistoga will need to apply for an at-large bid even if it wins on Friday. The Wildcats are 3-2 against other NCS Division 6 teams this season and could bolster their resume with a win over Roseland Collegiate, another Division 6 school in the section.