Napa Valley Prep Football: Calistoga shuts door on Cornerstone's comeback in 37-12 win

CALISTOGA — Edgar Caldera and Jorge Ortiz each scored two touchdowns as the Calistoga High football team rebounded from two straight winless weeks with a 37-12 homecoming victory over Cornerstone Christian on Friday night.

The Wildcats improved to 3-1-1 overall and 1-1 in the North Central League II with the victory.

After the Cougars (2-2, 0-2 NCL II) from Antioch went three-and-out to start the game, the Wildcats needed just six plays to cover 59 yards as Ortiz scampered in from 10 yards out and Christian Ramirez threaded the first of his three extra points.

A sack by Javier Rodriguez helped force another Cornerstone punt and after each team punted again, Calistoga got a 43-yard touchdown run from Caldera on the third play of the second quarter to make it 14-0.

Ramirez was short on a 20-yard field goal when the Wildcats got the ball back. But Gustavo Perez recovered a Cougars fumble at their 15-yard line. Shortly after, Caldera found Christian Ramirez with a 20-yard scoring strike for a 22-0 halftime lead.

Calistoga was a different team after halftime, turning the ball over on each of its first three drive — mainly because head coach Shane Kohler started subbing with his 27-player squad.

“We made some small adjustments at halftime, trying to get some of the other players in, and that contributed to the slow start,” Wildcats head coach Shane Kohler said. “Regardless of the changes we made, we weren’t quite the same team that we started with, but then we recaptured (the momentum) toward the end.”

Cornerstone’s Daniel Brooks intercepted a Caldera pass to stop the first drive of the third quarter and the Cougars proceeded to march 57 yards in 17 plays, converting twice on fourth down. Running back David Brown bulled in from the half-yard line to make it a 22-6 game but the conversion run came up short.

Brooks then recovered a Wildcats fumble and after the Cougars went three-and-out, Nate Tsukerman snagged an interception. He returned it to the Calistoga 36, and Brown rumbled to paydirt on the next play to slash Cornerstone’s deficit to 22-12.

Calistoga responded with a 10-play, 55-yard scoring drive that featured six rushes from Caldera, including a 22-yard scoring run with 4:45 left in the game.

After the Cougars ran out of downs at their own 22, Ortiz scored from 4 yards out standing up to seal the win.

“We started really strong. We didn’t want to start like we did last week against South Fork,” Caldera said of a 29-12 league-opening loss to the Cubs at home the previous Saturday. “This time we got cold at halftime (during 18 minutes of homecoming festivities). I had a couple of bad snaps and one that was my fault. But we managed to bring it back up.”

Caldera said it’s been exciting having one of Calistoga’s biggest football turnouts in years this season, with 27 players.

“We have a lot of freshmen, too, a lot of good up and coming players. I see a lot of potential in this team,” he said.

“We got it down tonight. A lot of our defensive players kept up their stamina, like Jorge Barrera,” said Caldera, who briefly came out of the game at one point in the second half. “It was my neck. It got pushed, but I’m fine.”

Caldera said the Wildcats, who visit Upper Lake at 6 p.m. this Saturday, need to work on throwing the ball before the playoffs come around.

“We want to do more passing because it’s not working yet,” he said. “We’ve got it down on some plays, but we need to get our line doing better with it.”

Their coach said they need to cut down on the penalties, too — calls that cost them some big plays Friday night.

“We had a bunch of bonehead penalties that reversed a bunch of plays, so the score doesn’t really reflect where we could have been,” Kohler said. “But then it gave us more playing time so we didn’t have to pull out all the starters right away. They’re all playing with heart and I think we can keep it going.”

Kohler said he was surprised how big some of Cornerstone’s 18 players were, but that Calistoga got good blocking from starting center Roberto Mendoza, strong-side guard Diego Ordaz at, weak-side guard Santo Argueta, and strong-side tight end Raul Guerrero.

“Our line did great,” he said. “If we keep everybody up with grades, and we’re looking to add six or more players, we could potentially have 37 players before the end of the season. We’ll see.”