St. Helena High School had big shoes to fill after Ian MacMillan stepped down as head coach of its football program following a 10-2 season in 2021 and a 4-6 campaign in 2022.

Athletic Director Brandon Farrell, whose own big shoes MacMillan had stepped into after guiding the Saints to 91 wins in 12 seasons, found a successor within their own North Central League I.

Erick Larsen has stepped down as head coach at Kelseyville High after eight years to take over at St. Helena. In seven seasons, not including the COVID-canceled 2020 campaign, Larsen’s Knights were 40-38 overall with a 28-22 record in the NCL I and 4-3 mark in the North Coast Section playoffs.

“We couldn’t be more happy with the addition of Erick Larsen to our teaching staff and as our head football coach,” Farrell said Tuesday night. “We’ve coached against Erick and he’s beaten us and we’ve beaten him. But each time, you always knew you were facing a well-coached, well-disciplined team. When a science job came open in our school district, I believed he would be a good fit for our school and I’m happy it worked out.

“With every new head coach, Erick will bring a brand new system and new enthusiasm to the program. It’s so critical that we found a teacher, too, because he will right away be able to immerse himself into our school community.”

A story in the Lake County Record-Bee this week said Larsen, 51, has taught math, chemistry and physics at Kelseyville since 1997 and the last 26 years teaching night classes at Mendocino College and that he’ll have to teach only at SHHS while coaching the football program.

“I applied at the end of our spring break (last month),” he told the Record-Bee. “My intent at the time was to apply for a teaching position. I was ready for a change. It’s a bit of risk since I give up tenure and some security at Kelseyville, but it’s a very good move for my family. This also allows me to focus on one job.”

Larsen and his wife, Ingrid, are the parents of two Kelseyville graduates who starred in sports for the Knights. Larsen, who also a former Kelseyville athletic director, told the Record-Bee he had wanted to just teach at St. Helena at first and was hesitant about coaching football there.

“Leaving Kelseyville is tough because I had a great staff and the kids are amazing,” he told the newspaper. “I established trust with them over the years and now I have to re-establish that with the kids over there (in St. Helena). That’s always a challenge.”

The Knights fell 28-22 to eventual champion Clear Lake in the NCS Division 7 semifinals last year and were 7-0 in the NCL I and 10-2 overall in 2018.

“I left the program in a better place than I found it,” Larsen told the Record-Bee, adding that he will commute to St. Helena at first. “I’m excited about it.”

Kelseyville athletic director Shane Boehlert told the Record-Bee he started advertising the opening Tuesday and that Larsen will be hard to replace.

“He’s an amazing coach,” Boehlert told the paper. “I learned a lot of what I know about coaching from him.”

This was MacMillan’s second stint as Saints varsity head coach. The Justin-Siena graduate was 21-11 in that capacity from 2004 to 2006, guiding the Saints to a NCL I South title in 2006 for their first league crown since 1978, then was American Canyon’s first-ever head coach from 2011 to 2014. and an assistant at Napa High. He also coached JV football for five years at Justin-Siena and for three at St. Helena, from 2017-19.

“Ian ran a tremendous program, from a football standpoint as well as being a great role model for the kids,” said Farrell, adding that MacMillan will stay on as a teacher at the school. “There are so many things that his players will take with them to prepare them for life after high school. We appreciated his two years returning as head coach and I have enjoyed working with him for the last five seasons.”

