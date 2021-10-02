Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena lowers boom on Lower Lake, 56-0

LOWER LAKE — When the St. Helena High football team takes the winding bus ride over Mount St. Helena, a running-clock blowout makes the trip back home a little easier.
The Saints were in a pretty good spirits after scoring on their opening drive and cruising to a 56-0 rout of an overmatched Lower Lake side on Friday evening in Lake County.
St. Helena cranked out just over 400 yards of total offense in three quarters of action. The Trojans started a running clock to begin the second half, quickly ending the contest.
“It feels great (to get this win),” St. Helena cornerback Vincent Altemus said. “Coming off of last week, I felt we didn’t do so well. But this week, the scoreboard shows.”
Harrison Ronayne started the game with a 30-yard rush up the middle and the Saints’ offense was rarely slowed down by the hosts. The next four carries went to senior workhorse Ivan Robledo, as the running back went for gains of 19, 6, 11 and finally scored on a 4-yard carry up the gut of the Trojans’ defense.
“First of all, I thought the defense played really well,” St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan said of the unit guided by defensive coordinator Steve Vargus. “Offense may win games, but defense wins championships, so, super proud of the defense. Coach Vargus had a great game plan and the kids played hard and tackled well. So it was very fun to see them.
“On offense, I thought we were great out of the gate. It's just a consistency thing when it comes to the veer. We keep talking about how explosive our mesh and the veer are at the beginning, but it tends to slow down a little bit. We have to learn the key to that is speed and that is what we have been working on.”
The Lower Lake offense, meanwhile, struggled all night. It didn’t help that top running back Elijah Cooke was knocked out with a lower body injury early in the game. The Trojans picked up a rare first down on their first drive, but were then forced to punt. The ensuing punt was deflected and bounced deep in Lower Lake territory.
Robledo, who was used sparingly on offense last week against Willits because of a bruised arm, was at full strength and punched through a hole untouched for a 25-yard touchdown burst. St. Helena quarterback Spencer Printz pulled back a handoff and took the keeper 25-yards for the second Saints touchdown of the first quarter.
“What we love about coaching the veer offense is it is such a good teaching tool,” MacMillan said. “The way we think they are going to line up isn’t usually how they line up against us. Things are going to be presented in front of you like in real life and you have to problem-solve. How are you going to overcome these obstacles? You have to work with people. It’s the same idea for the veer because it's all about total communication.”
Charlie Knight picked up the first turnover of the game for the Saints, as the safety-turned-cornerback snagged a Xander Hernandez pass out of the air. Robledo needed only nine carries to collect a game-high 160 rushing yards and found the end zone three times. Robledo seems to always perform his best against the Trojans, as he set the school rushing record with 329 yards on 39 carries and had six touchdowns last time out against Lower Lake in 2019.
On the following drive, Printz hit one of his two completions for the game, the senior signal caller using play-action to connect with a wide-open Vincent Altemus on a 52-yard deep touchdown pass. While the Saints’ defense has been banged up over the last couple of weeks, they were still able to hold Lower Lake to only 15 yards of total offense in the first half.
The St. Helena defense caused four turnovers. Robledo jumped on a fumble and Jorge Gonzalez swapped a floating Hernandez pass out of the air and deflected the ball to himself for the interception. Keaton Smith would have the final forced turnover in the fourth quarter on an interception deep in Saints territory, saving the shutout for St. Helena.
“We had pretty good coverage, but we have always had pretty good coverage in practice,” Robledo said. “We practice hard.”
Printz added his second rushing touchdown just before the seven-minute mark of the second quarter on a quarterback keeper around the right side of the offensive line. The 5-foot-10 veer conductor had five carries for 65 yards. Lower Lake had no answer for the tricky veer offense, with Ronayne adding a 4-yard score on the next drive. Smith capped off the last drive of the first half, the junior being the fourth different rusher with a score on Friday. Ronayne ended the game with five carries for 60 yards, all before the halftime break, and Smith picked up seven rushes for 56 yards.
St. Helena pulled its starters in the second half after Robledo found the end zone on a 75-yard burst.
The Saints’ road becomes tougher next Friday when they visit Cloverdale (3-1).