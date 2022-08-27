Napa Valley Prep Football: Wildcats bury Knights in 2nd quarter

CALISTOGA — Playing a Roseland University Prep program in only its third year of eight-person football, Calistoga seemed to be venting when it erased a six-point deficit with a 29-point second quarter Friday night.

The Knights kept battling in the second half before succumbing to the Wildcats, 51-36.

“It was an exciting game,” second-year Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said. “We didn’t play as well as we can, but that’s not to take anything away from them. They’ve gotten better since last year.”

Quarterback Edgar Caldera ran for three touchdowns, Alexis Rios returned a punt for a touchdown, and Gustavo Perez, Javier Rodriguez and Jorge Ortiz each had a rushing touchdown for Calistoga. Christian Ramirez added a field goal and four extra points and Ortiz ran in a two-point conversion.

Kohler said a switch from a single-back offense to a spread with an empty backfield did the trick in the second quarter.

“Edgar suggested we try the spread and, sure enough, it opened things up,” the coach said. “He did his thing where he was running like crazy. As soon as he feels pressure, he’s off and running — which is fine, but I’d still like him to keep his eyes downfield and look for an open receiver, but he’s such a strong, tough kid. One of his touchdowns was on a 40-yard run where he broke like eight tackles. It was incredible.”

Zeneb Cortez and Rios each had an interception, but the Wildcats lost three or four fumbles.

It was 29-6 at halftime.

“I had my second offense ready to go to start the second half,” Kohler said. “But they got the kickoff and went right down the field and scored to make it 29-12, so I put my first-string offense back in.”

Calistoga responded with two more touchdowns, making Kohler finally confident enough to put his second-string defense and offense on the field.

Caldera had more than 150 rushing yards and didn’t attempt a pass. His backup, freshman Miguel Castro, did throw a pass.

“Another one of our freshmen, Jayden Sibbu, did a great job, too,” Kohler said. “He probably got 60 yards in kick returns and made a couple of tackles.”

Kohler said defensive end Roberto Mendoza had a crucial 10-yard sack and made several tackles for losses. Rodriguez, a defensive end-linebacker, led the team with more than 10 tackles.

“We ended up suiting up 18 players, but at last six of them were out by the end of the game due to cramping,” Kohler said. “That’s on us coaches. Obviously we need to condition them better. It’s hard to simulate game action and energy, but we need to do a better job of it.”

The Wildcats have a bye next week before visiting Tomales (0-1) — a 30-14 loser to Cornerstone Christian on Friday — at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.