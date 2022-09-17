Napa Valley Prep Football: Wildcats come back to tie Mustangs

The Calistoga High football team was already missing three starters, and two more went down early in the game due to concussion protocol.

So after the Wildcats came back to tie Round Valley 28-28 in the final minutes, and the Mustangs were unable to respond, the athletic directors and head coaches decided to not have overtime and call it a tie.

Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said the referees were ready to have the teams flip a coin to see which team would go first in the overtime format, where each team gets four downs to score from 25 yards out.

But Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said that because both teams were banged up and it was a nonleague game, no overtime was played.

The Wildcats were without Javier Rodriguez due to COVID-19, Christian Ramirez because he was needed at goalkeeper in an key league soccer game at home against rival Sonoma Academy, and Alex Rios was serving a one-game suspension for being ejected from the previous week’s win at Tomales.

Then Calistoga lost impact players Esau Cortez and Gustavo Perez to concussion protocol early in the game.

But the Wildcats still had quarterback Edgar Caldera, who ran 15 yards for a touchdown, ran in a two-point conversion, and found Zeneb Cortez with a 40-yard scoring strike to tie the score with about two minutes left. Jorge Ortiz added a touchdown run, a scoring catch and a two-point conversion run, finishing with 75 yards rushing and 55 receiving.

On defense, Jorge Barrera had a 15-yard sack and Jayden Sibbu grabbed an interception and returned it 15 yards.

Calistoga (2-0-1) took the opening kickoff, stalled near midfield, tried punting but had a bad snap, and got off a kick that went about 1 net yard. Round Valley (1-1-1) tried to capitalize on the good field position, but stalled at the Wildcats’ 1-yard line. Calistoga was tackled in its own end zone shortly after, however, giving Round Valley a safety and 2-0 lead. The Mustangs got the ensuing kickoff and drove for a touchdown and 8-0 lead.

But the Wildcats regrouped and went into halftime with a 14-14 tie. After Calistoga went up 22-14, Round Valley snatched back the momentum to grab a 28-22 lead in the fourth. The Wildcats, facing fourth and 8, went for broke by sending Cortez long and Caldera hit him in the end zone to tie the game. Caldera was stopped on the go-ahead conversion run, however, with about a minute left.

“Their defender had killer coverage, and I’m sure he got a hand on the ball, but Zeneb pulled it down in the end zone,” Kohler said. “It was pretty exciting.

“We’ve been trying to hit the deep ball, but we’re still working on the connection between the receivers and Edgar. Alex and Esau are our number 1 and 2 receivers and Zeneb is a sophomore who didn’t play last year nor in his eighth-grade year with the Cubs. I’m sure this improved his confidence.”

Kohler said Sibbu and fellow freshman Miguel Castro stepped up on defense with key tackles and the interception, and that Caldera stood out at linebacker and Jorge Barrera on the defensive line.

“This age group for Covelo was pretty good in youth football, so I was expecting a good game — but not this good. I was still expecting us to pull out the win. I give them credit. They had me scratching my head on how to attack their defense.”

Kohler expects to have all of his horses when Calistoga hosts South Fork (2-2) at 6 p.m. this Saturday. The Cubs lost to eight-person football newcomers Hoopa Valley, 41-0, and Ferndale, 35-21, before blowing out Laytonville 47-0 and Potter Valley 47-6 in road games.