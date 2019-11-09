CALISTOGA — There was some sort of season-ending turmoil for Calistoga High’s eight-man football program the last two years – be it when the Wildcats’ 2017 season was cut short because of the Tubbs Fire, or when miscommunication last year resulted in a team thought to be playoff-bound sat out the postseason.
It appeared 2019 might follow a similar pattern after the Kincade Fire crept too close for comfort to the Calistoga city limits and last Friday’s scheduled Senior Night game was postponed.
Luckily for the Wildcats, especially their seniors, the contest was played this Friday evening and Calistoga handled its Santa Rosa visitors, 44-0, in a North Central League III South finale.
“This senior group, although I’ve had them for two years, I’ve had all of them for two years,” Calistoga head coach Jim Klaczak said. “They’re the ones that made the change here when I came in. If they didn’t buy into the program we’d be struggling and all that, and we wouldn’t be where we are now.”
A ceremony was held for Calistoga seniors Ruben Duenas, Fernando Rios, Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, Joseph Russo and Christian Tovar before their final regular-season home game.
“It’s just amazing to be able to play one more game in front of my friends and family,” Rojas-Mendoza said. “It was a good night.”
After the honorees gave their parents flowers and posed for photos, the Wildcats (6-3, 2-2 NCL III South) went to work against their outmatched opponents.
Calistoga marched down the field, as sophomore quarterback Christian Caldera and Rojas-Mendoza took turns carrying the football for large gains.
Caldera had a SportsCenter-worthy moment when he picked up the ball after it had been snapped over his head. Scrambling and weaving, the athletic signal-caller dodged defender after defender. Caldera spun around one tackler and was being taken to the ground by another when he jumped into the air with a 180-degree turn and chucked the ball downfield. Waiting in the end zone was Christian Pedersen, but the sophomore wasn’t able to come down with it. On the next play, however, Caldera took the ball in for his lone touchdown of the game from 9 yards out.
On the first play of the following Roseland Collegiate Prep drive, a bad snap made its way all the way into the Grizzlies’ end zone. Quarterback Oscar Aguirre fell on it to prevent a defensive touchdown, allowing a safety instead for an 8-0 Calistoga lead.
The pain didn’t stop for the Santa Rosa team, as sophomore Isaac Garcia found a seam down the right side of the field on the ensuing kickoff and returned it 60 yards for another Wildcats score.
“I saw the open lanes right after I caught the ball and I just went for it,” Garcia said. “I think it comes from practice, because we always practice that play. It was all teamwork and it is awesome.”
The Wildcats then fed their senior tailback, as Rojas-Mendoza had the next touchdown for Calistoga on a 34-yard scamper down the right sideline. The two-way leader used a strong stiff arm to open up the hole and stayed inbounds by mere inches. Rojas-Mendoza had a game-high 108 yards on 12 carries. Roseland Collegiate Prep (0-8) started the running clock just four minutes into the second quarter.
“Yeah, the seniors motivate me every day, every practice,” Garcia said. “It’s good to have players that have more experience. It’s amazing playing with them in their last year.”
Calistoga blocked a Grizzlies punt after a short drive and Yuliani Caballero fell on the ball at the Grizzlies’ 1-yard line. Rojas-Mendoza took the ball up the middle for the easy score.
Garcia wasn’t done with his special team touchdowns, as the sophomore casually picked up a punt at the Wildcats 15-yard line and returned it for another score two minutes later.
“Well, I’m usually known for my speed. But every time coach tells me to run the ball, he just tells me to run hard,” Garcia said. “So I felt like this time I could do it. Once I did it, I could do it one more time.”
The Grizzlies managed only 2 net yards of total offense in the first half.
Caballero found the end zone late in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats’ final score. The sophomore ran over a Grizzlies cornerback and walked in for the touchdown.
It is a waiting game from here for the Wildcats. They hope to be in the North Coast Section eight-man playoff bracket, which is to be released Sunday.
“From a standpoint of our team, it feels so good that we may be able to go to playoffs,” Rojas-Mendoza said. “Maybe we can win it for the town of Calistoga, and especially for the school.”