Napa Valley Prep Football: Wildcats short key players in home loss

The Calistoga High football team absorbed its first loss of the season Friday night at home, 29-12 to nonleague rival South Fork from from Miranda in Humboldt County.

The Wildcats played the Cubs six times over the previous 10 years, including 2018 and 2021 in eight-person football, and each team had won three times.

South Fork (3-2) now has the edge in the all-time series after Calistoga (2-1-1) was unable to suit up four starters to begin the game. Two other Wildcats were knocked out of the game by injuries in the second quarter.

Esau Cortez and Gustavo Perez were sidelined due to concussion protocol, Alex Rios was serving the second game of a three-game suspension handed out because of an altercation in a game at Tomales, and Brandon Juarez is still out with an injury sustain during the last basketball season.

“Alex and Brandon are starting cornerbacks, Esau is a starting wide receiver, and Tavo is a starting wingback. Esau and Tavo are also our back-up corners, so we were down to cornerbacks No. 5 and No. 6,” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said. “Starting linebacker Javier Rodriguez and starting kicker and punter Christian Ramirez filled in, but both were knocked out early in second quarter.

“No excuses, however. Just a bit of understanding of our challenges of the past two weeks upsetting outcomes. We were still expecting to come out with the win.”

South Fork set the tone early on the 80- by 40-foot field.

After Calistoga received the opening kickoff and marched 60 yards to the Cubs’ 25-yard line, broken plays and penalties led to a Ramirez punt that pinned South Fork at its 5-yard line. However, South Fork completed a 75-yard touchdown pass on the next play.

“After that coffin corner kick, our second, third and fourth drives all ended with disappointing punts,” Kohler said.

The Cubs opened the second half with a scoring march and extra point, but didn’t score the rest of the night.

“We made some adjustments which mitigated their attack for the remainder of the game,” Kohler said, “and we changed our offensive plan.”

Quarterback Edgar Caldera scored both Wildcat touchdowns in the second half on short runs.

Calistoga will host North Central League II opponent Cornerstone Christian (2-1, 0-1 NCL II) of Antioch in its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars lost 28-6 to Stuart Hall of San Francisco last Friday at the Antioch Youth Sports Complex.