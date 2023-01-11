Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: Nine-year league skid is history as Saints top Knights, 50-44

Alisha Sommer was asked last February, when she was still coaching St. Helena High girls basketball at the junior varsity level, what lessons she and her husband try to teach their three children.

“A big lesson in our family, something we always communicate to our kids, is I don’t care about how many times you fail, I just really want you to keep trying,” she replied. “If it’s something you’re passionate about and you are interested in and you love, just keep trying because you will get better if you are passionate about it.”

For the Saints’ varsity program, getting their first North Central League I victory since 2014 was a major goal this season, Sommer’s first as varsity head coach. With three seniors who helped the St. Helena softball program qualify for the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years in 2022, they were bound to do it. But all three had been varsity basketball starters since they were freshmen and hadn’t won in league before on the court.

But they never stopped trying and Saturday night, it finally paid off. The Saints ended their nine-year league losing streak with a 50-44 victory at Kelseyville.

According to maxpreps.com, it ended a 98-game skid in the NCL I. It may have been more losses than that, as some defeats appear to have not been posted in recent years.

“This game was particularly important to the seniors,” said Sommer, “as they have lived with this streak their entire high school basketball career. I’m thrilled that they will be able to check this box before they graduate.”

Sofia Cupp poured in 25 points and Aribella Farrell had 12 points, going 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Rubi Heredia chipped in 6 points, Kenia Lagunas converted a three-point play, Maggie Carmichael and Peyton Meyers added 2 points each, and Linnea Cupp hauled in key rebounds under the basket.

Scoring around 50 points had been part of the winning formula going in, as St. Helena’s only wins going in were 49-16 over Technology and 51-14 over Calistoga at Calistoga’s Gene Duffy Tournament in early December.

In league games, however, the Saints had to figure out how to stop letting opponents score in the neighborhood of 69 points on them. Even when Kelseyville defeated St. Helena for its only league win of last season, the Knights doubled their scoring output in a 67-27 romp.

“I told them that our success was based on us doing everything right that night: protecting the ball by making smart passes, getting to the free-throw line, and rebounding. Of course, I was proud of how well they played,” Sommer added.

“We have had a rough start to the season with injuries and illnesses. In fact, we still have yet to have a practice or a game with our entire team. Despite these challenges, they continue to play with so much heart, and they never give up. I always tell them that I believe in them but that they need to believe in themselves. I think they are getting there.”

St. Helena was 3-11 overall and 1-3 in the NCL when it hosted Cloverdale on Tuesday night; the results were not available at press time. The Saints are slated to visit Willits at 7 p.m. Thursday and host Roseland University Prep at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.