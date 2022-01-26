Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: St. Helena beats Calistoga for 1st time since 2010

Skylar Freutel has now been on both sides of the Upvalley girls basketball rivalry.

The junior, who was a freshman on Calistoga’s record-setting 2019-20 team before transferring to St. Helena, poured in a game-high 17 points to help the Saints beat the Wildcats, 45-24, for the first time since December 2010.

“I was playing my old team, so I was very shocked. It was good to see them again,” she said.

Freutel, who also helped the softball team win the North Central League I title last spring but had no playoffs to go to because of the pandemic, was excited to be playing again after an eight-day COVID shutdown.

“We were just excited to get back on the court. I mean, we’ve had a lot of cancellations, so it’s hard to know when our next game is. So we were excited and pumped to get back on the court,” said Freutel, who hit three 3-pointers. “My teammates knew I was playing my old team, so we wanted to play as best we could. It was fun. I just felt confident in myself. I knew I could make them. I’ve made them in practice and in previous games, so I knew I could do it.”

The Saints had only an 11-point halftime lead before Freutel scored 9 of their 12 in the third quarter to make it 29-14 entering the fourth.

“We made a game of it. It was a close game for three quarters. Fourth quarter they hit some big shots,” said Calistoga assistant coach Shorty Cruz. “The little shooting guard (Freutel) hit three threes. I coached her two years ago with our state-playoff team. I was very proud of her.”

Ella White contributed 10 points, Sofia Cupp scored 8, Emily Hernandez 4, Linnea Cupp 3, Ari Farrell 2 and Alexa Aguila 1.

“We were fortunate to play because our schedule is unpredictable with COVID-19 at the moment, but we’re glad we had a chance to compete and I’m glad that the players are keeping motivated. They just want to play every night,” St. Helena head coach Leona Rexhepi said. “I’m happy to have this group and am really lucky to be their coach and see them improve every night.”

Though Calistoga was shorthanded, it gave the Saints a chance to play like they want to play.

“We had a lot of players that did the rebounding and then we had a couple of players that were shooting threes, which was big for our team. We haven’t done that early in the season, so we’re trying to establish that by now. We’ll see how that goes down the road,” the coach said. “For our next game, we need to prepare to handle the pressure better, dribble against pressure, so we’ll do a scouting report on the other team and see how it goes in the game.”

St. Helena went on to lose 51-20 at Fort Bragg the next day and 74-23 at Clear Lake on Tuesday, dropping to 0-6 in the North Central League I.

The Saints (2-12) are scheduled to host first-place Middletown (10-5, 5-0 NCL I) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Grace Galindo led Calistoga with a career-high 12 points, going 8 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Liliana Cruz scored 5, Kassandra Montanez 4 and Daniela Chicas 3.

“Not having three starters — our shooting guard, center and off guard — because of COVID hurt us,” Coach Cruz said. “But not to take anything away from St. Helena. They came out great and shot the ball well. I give them a lot of credit. They controlled the tempo from the beginning, made some big shots. I think defensively they surprised us a little bit.

“Playing with four JV players didn’t help us, but I’m proud of my girls. They played hard and they played great and that’s all you can ask for.”

He was especially proud of JV players Daisy Avina, Kennia Clavel, Xitlali Lopez and Montanez, who filled in admirably for the sidelined varsity starters.

“A lot of props to our JV girls; they played two games today,” Cruz noted. “I told them that after the game, ‘Walk out with your head up because you guys played phenomenal.’”

St. Helena had last defeated the Wildcats in December 2010 — although the teams had squared off only twice since then, in December 2017 and December 2019, with Calistoga winning by 43 and 31 points, respectively.

“Congratulations to St. Helena. They hadn’t beaten us in a while, but today they did,” Coach Cruz said. “They played great. I think the coach is doing a phenomenal job with them, so hopefully she continues to do that.”

Hopefully, he added, Calistoga’s missing starters come back.

“But they might not come back,” he lamented. “COVID has really affected our program. A lot of these kids have lost interest. This was our first game in two weeks. We haven’t even had a practice. Right now, it’s all about trying to keep your composure and playing hard in these hard times. I tell the girls ‘Don’t even look at the scoreboard. Just keep playing and play with your heart. Leave it all on the court.’

“I think we did a good job of that at both ends of the court.”

The Wildcats resumed North Central League IV play with an 81-11 loss at first-place Upper Lake on Tuesday. Calistoga (2-8, 0-2 NCL IV) is slated to visit Tomales at 5 p.m. Friday and Technology in Rohnert Park at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this story.

