Napa Valley Prep Girls Soccer: Baxter, Escobedo Fabela score in Saints' loss

The St. Helena girls soccer team couldn't top a first-half Winters hat trick as the visiting Warriors pulled way for a 5-2 win at Bob Patterson Memorial Field on Monday night.

The Saints (2-2) scored first — on a goal by Alice Baxter just five minutes in — before Winters came back to take a big halftime lead, 3-1.

The Warriors went up 4-1 only a minute into the second half. Emily Escobedo Fabela stopped the bleeding with a goal 12 minutes later to make it 4-2. After keeping Winters (1-1) at bay for 33 minutes, Saints goalkeeper Piper Pike gave up a goal with six minutes left.

St. Helena head coach Milton Gallegos was pleased with the effort of senior captain Eva Bowen, even though she didn’t score her customary goal or two.

“Eva has been outstanding all season so far. She hasn’t had a game where she hasn’t put in full effort and given me 80 minutes of nothing but non-stop, go-go-go,” he said. “Emily has been consistent, too. Sometimes she won’t touch the ball for a while but then will create a goal out of nothing by being physical with the defenders, like she did tonight.

“Overall, I’m not too upset. This is a very good (Winters) team. It’s taking time to get used to the cold coming from the fall, when we would have a beautiful 60-degree day and then 100 degrees next time we played. But I think we’re beginning to do that. I don’t think that’s an excuse anymore.

“We just have to get use to opponents like this. The problem in the fall was we had games where we won 9-0 and didn’t get a lot out of it, and then we’d have a tough game and then another two games that were weak, and then another tough game. It was very inconsistent, whereas we’re learning in the winter that every match is a tough one. There are no down games.”

The Saints will host American Canyon (2-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.