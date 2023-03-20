The Calistoga High baseball team routed Anderson Valley 18-6 on Friday.

Head coach Earl Dunckel said the Wildcats (1-1) got great pitching from David Bravo, Scott Boyadjieff, Miguel Castro and Ruben Gallardo. He said they also got clutch hitting off the Panthers’ ace pitcher in the third inning, when Andy Gonzalez and Bravo singled and Oscar Leon doubled.

Ruben Gallardo threw out an Anderson Valley runner who had been hit by a pitch and tried to steal second base in the fourth.

“It was a refreshing Calistoga performance where we came out with solid pitching and showed some solid defense. There were definitely some learning opportunities, but the team focused better than in previous games and showed up to play. I’m proud of their performance and I know they are, too.”

Bravo walked his first batter to start the game but proceeded to strike out the next six in a row. Boyadjieff struck out two in his inning, and Castro struck out the side in the fourth and added another punchout in the fifth. Gallardo closed, striking out one and getting two putouts from Bravo at shortstop.

“Nice to finally get out of doors and remember that baseball isn’t played in a gymnasium,” Dunckel said.

St. Joseph Notre Dame 3, Justin-Siena 0

The Braves (4-2) came up on the short side of a well-played ball game Saturday at College of Alameda. The Pilots (3-1) pushed across one in the bottom of the first, giving their ace all he would need en route to throwing a complete game shutout.

Starting opposite him was Dalen Tinsley, who turned in his best performance of the early season in firing five innings of five-hit baseball. He allowed three earned runs and three walks while striking out three. Cesar Evina pitched a shutout sixth, fanning one. Catcher Jake Fletcher threw out both runners who attempted to steal on him. It was an error-free game that saw each Braves defender make a play.

Despite the score, the Justin-Siena offense showed well, tallying five hits, striking out only three times, and barreling seven balls directly at the stout Pilots defense.

Going 1 for 3 at the plate for the Braves were Everet Johnson, Aidan Phinney, Braeden Butler, Tinsley and Fletcher.

Varsity Softball

Justin-Siena 27, Elite Charter 4

Shelby Cramer-Padgett led the Braves with four hits in their home victory on Friday. The junior team captain went 4 for 5, singled twice in the second inning, hit a grand slam in the third, and singled in the fourth for a total of seven RBI.

An early lead helped propel the Braves (1-1) to victory. They scored on a single by sophomore Dakota Tinsley and a double by freshman Alejandra Guerrero in the first.

Justin-Siena exploded for 11 runs in the second inning with the offensive firepower of freshman Payton Edwards, senior captain Camille Thomason, sophomore Leilani Andrews, Cramer-Padgett and Tinsley who each earned RBI.

Guerrero got the start for the Braves in the circle, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. Guerrero,

Andrews and Tinsley hit doubles. Picking up RBI during the last half of the game were junior Jessica Rodriguez, freshmen Erica Oviedo and Aubrey Davis, and Andrews, Edwards, Thomason, Guerrero and Cramer-Padgett.

Janeya Fowler toed the rubber for Elite. She pitched four innings, allowing 27 runs on 14 hits and striking out four.

The Braves stole seven bases, with three stealing more than one.

Justin-Siena is scheduled to host its VVAL opener against Napa High at 4 p.m. Friday,

Hall of Fame nominations

St. Helena taking nominations through April 15

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the class of 2023. Deadline for nominations is April 15.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service. To be eligible as an athlete, a candidate must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2013 or earlier) and competed in at least two sports.

To be eligible as a coach, a candidate must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.

To be eligible in the distinguished service category, a candidate must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at St. Helena High School, or contributed in some substantial way to St. Helena athletic programs.

All nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Tom Hoppe by phone (707-815-5535) or by email at tomhoppe@comcast.net.

It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide accurate information on the athletic accomplishments of the nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must be provided to support all accomplishments and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates, or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages.

Napa High accepting nominations through April 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its class of 2023. The deadline is April 30.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.

Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

Vintage taking nominations for 10th class through May 1

The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2023 class, its 10th group of inductees. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 1. The induction ceremony is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Elks Lodge in Napa.

Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other. To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2008 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

The submission fee per nomination is $25, with checks made payable to the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation. Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.

For more information, email Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, at cneal@nvusd.org.

