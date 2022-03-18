Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage improves to 5-0 in boys lacrosse

The Vintage High boys lacrosse team is off to a 5-0 start in just its third season of existence after a 15-5 rout of visiting Foothill-Pleasanton on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

The strong team eﬀort saw nine players score for the Crushers, led by Luke Hauser (3 goals, 1 assist), Alec Roberts (3 goals), Brody Vance (2 goals, 1 assist), Donovan Waters (2 goals, 1 assist) and Tanner Low (1 goal, 3 assists). Also contributing goals were Addison Kellaher, Jace Lopez, Nico DeLeon and Wyatt Ficke.

Senior netminder Sidney Burch had a 69% save rate, stopping 11 shots and allowing only 5. Strong defense helped with 9 takeaways and plus-13 ground balls recovered.

First-year head coach Josh DeGarmo liked what he saw in his young team and that the program has a bright future. Of the 30 rostered players, 18 are sophomores. With new blood coming up from Napa Force Youth Lacrosse Club and potential crossover players coming from football, basketball and wrestling, he said, DeGarmo hopes to build the program to be a strong competitor in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

“We really hoped Napa High would have a team this year so we could continue the tradition of Big Games in lacrosse at Memorial Stadium,” DeGarmo said. “For now, the Crushers gladly accept the challenge of cross-town rival Justin-Siena in late April, as many players were teammates coming up through Napa Force Youth Lacrosse Club.”

The Crushers travel to Rohnert Park on Monday night to take on Rancho Cotate (4-2). In their last meeting, Vintage edged the Cougars 10-8 in a tough, physical bout.

Varsity Boys Tennis

Vintage 7, Napa 0

Vintage improved to 4-0 with Tuesday’s Big Game shutout of the visiting Grizzlies.

At No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, it was Lucas Bollinger over Luke-Simon Fotouhi, 6-0, 6-0; Paul Saleh over Petar Zivkovic, 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Kincaid over Graham Smith, 6-0, 6-1, and Owen Chapallet over Gabriel Orozco, 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, it was No. 1 duo Ethan Castelazo and Alex Housley over Daniel Medrano and Marco Cassiani, No. 2 players Armand Shakeri and Stefan Shakeri over Daniel Goo and Jacob Butler, 6-1, 6-1, and No. 3 pair Will Tokar and Noah Torres over Josh Patane and Ryan O’Toole in a third-set tiebreaker.

Vintage 7, Casa Grande 0

The Crushers improved to 5-0 with a shutout in Petaluma, as Bollinger, Saleh, Kincaid and Chapallet won in singles. Castelazo won with Asher Chudnow at No. 1 doubles, the Shakeri twins at No. 2 doubles, and Corbin Hartwig and Zack Simi at No. 3 doubles.

Justin-Siena 7, American Canyon 0

The Braves traveled to American Canyon and improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the VVAL.

At first singles, Luc DeMartini downed Danny Lopez 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Will Bollinger beat Luke Melby 6-1, 6-0. At the third singles, Lucca Sebastiani shut out Dalton Melby 6-0, 6-0, and at fourth doubles, Dom Pucci shut out Andrew Canchola 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Franklin Kelly and Ben Green scratched out a 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6) win over Nav Gill and Joshua Degillo. American Canyon forfeited at second and third doubles.

Varsity Baseball

Justin-Siena 3, Healdsburg 2

The Braves came out on top of an excellent ball game between red-hot teams riding six-game win streaks at home on Thursday.

It was a gritty battle for the Braves, who entered the bottom of the seventh down 2-1, having been stymied by the Greyhounds’ crafty ace. In the final frame, Matt Chadsey (2 for 3, stolen base, run scored) singled, stole second and, after missing a bunt hit by inches off the line, scored when Timmy Walsh singled down the left-field line and tied the game.

Emrys Davies ran for Walsh and advanced to third on an errant Healdsburg pickoff play that sent the throw down the right-field line. That set the table for Bryce Laukert, who did the honors for the Braves by lifting a sacrifice fly to right to end the game.

On the mound for the Braves, Everet Johnson drew his first high school start and was excellent over 4 innings of work. He allowed 3 hits, 2 runs (1 earned) on 2 walks and 6 strikeouts). Earning the win in relief was Dalen Tinsley, who needed only 23 pitches to go three scoreless as he allowed only a harmless bunt-single to go with two strikeouts.

JV Baseball

Justin-Siena 21, Healdsburg 6, 5 innings

The Braves (4-3) scored early and often to bring home a mercy-rule road victory on Thursday.

Justin-Siena put up 6 runs in the top of the first, combining 4 walks with an error, two-run doubles from Ben Sebastiani and Eddie Padilla, and a two-run single from Cesar Evina. Sam Denkin's RBI single in the second and another Padilla RBI double in the third made it an 8-0 after three innings.

The Braves broke it open in the fourth after one out by scoring 9 runs. Winning Pitcher Evina (3 shutout innings, 3 hits, walk, hit batter, 4 strikeouts) got it started with a triple and Denkin walked. Consecutive singles by Luke Giusto, Zeke Bichara, Aidan Hermann, Padilla, Jason Gray and Andrew Wu, followed up by walks to Sebastiani and Evina and a two-run single by Denkin made it 17-0.

Healdsburg (2-5) broke through with an unearned run in the fourth before the Braves answered with 4 more in the top of the fifth, with Sebastiani and Evina again getting the key hits. The Greyhounnds did not quit and came back with 5 unearned runs in their half of the fifth off reliever Sebastiani (2 innings, 3 hits, 6 runs, none earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks, hit batter).

Justin-Siena’s 17-hit attack was led by Padilla (3 for 3, 3 runs, 4 RBIs, 2 doubles, 2 walks, stolen base), Evina (3 for 4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, triple, walk), Sebastiani (2 for 4, 2 runs, 5 RBIs, double, walk) and Denkin (2 for 3, run, 3 RBIs, 2 walks).

Also contributing were Gray (1 for 3, 3 runs, RBI, 2 walks), Lucas Stephenson (1 for 3, 2 runs, stolen base) and Sumner Eakins (2 runs, walk, stolen base). Hermann made two outstanding diving catches in left field, unfortunately dropping both when he hit the ground.

"We played much better than last week. We lost two games that we felt we should have won last week, which didn't sit well. The players worked hard and got better this week,” Braves head coach Steve Meyer said. “We lost focus once we got up 17-0 and cleared the bench of all available players, but we'll work on that. We had great efforts today as we get ready for our league to open next week.”

Justin-Siena will open up VVAL play at Vintage at 4 p.m. Wednesday.