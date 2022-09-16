Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage sweeps Sonoma Valley in league volleyball opener

The Vintage High volleyball team went into Thursday night’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener with a 2-4 record after a tough preseason against area powers Montgomery, Maria Carillo, Vanden, Tamalpais, Cardinal Newman and Castro Valley.

Thanks to last week’s heat wave forcing what were originally the Crushers’ first VVAL matches against Napa and Casa Grande to be rescheduled, Vintage had two weeks of practice to gear up for Sonoma Valley and swept the Dragons at all three levels.

The varsity won 25-18, 25-13, 25-12 behind Maria Bodor’s 8 kills and 8 digs and Chloe Barrett’s 7 kills and 2 digs.

Alex Whipple added 4 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills and 5 assists, Melanie McPhee 7 aces, 9 assists and 4 digs, Ava Cortez 6 digs and 2 aces, and Audrey Jonas 16 digs and 2 aces.

The Crushers host Petaluma next Tuesday and visit Justin-Siena next Thursday.

Varsity Boys Water Polo

Justin-Siena 13, American Canyon 6

Carson Mooers had 4 goals, Aidan Phinney 3 and Aidan Machado 2 to lead the Braves in their VVAL win at American Canyon on Thursday. Thomas Smith, Lucas Padowan, Juan Puentes and Charlie Kreps each chipped in 1 goal.

Justin-Siena head coach John Derr said his team widened its 5-3 halftime lead with great conditioning and a confident counter attack.

“All players got into the game and all contributed to the victory,” he said. “The most impressive player was first-year senior goalie Pearce Alger, with numerous critical saves which led to the great counter attacks. I was very proud to see the entire team effort on display yesterday. It is something we have been preaching since Day 1. We got very balanced scoring from the outside and absolutely tenacious goaltending by Pearce Alger. He truly kept us in the game.”

The Braves visit Napa High next Tuesday at the Napa Valley College pool.

Justin-Siena 3, Napa 0

The Braves defeated the visiting Grizzlies, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19, in VVAL play Thursday night.

Anna Hanson and Regan Brumfield each had 8 kills, and Gracie DeFina helped the Braves (5-1, 2-0 VVAL) come from behind to win the third set with tough serving and amazing defense, head coach Kate Reilley said.

“Week 1 of VVAL is in the books, and the Braves played great volleyball,” Reilley said. “While we struggled a bit at the serving line, and with a few girls playing new positions tonight, we were able to work together to pull out the win. Sophomore Jordan Washington was unstoppable when we were able to get her the ball, and our front row played aggressively at the net, which is great to see this early in the season.”

The Braves visit undefeated American Canyon (7-0, 2-0 VVAL) on Tuesday night.

American Canyon 3, Petaluma 1

The Wolves followed Tuesday’s road win over Sonoma Valley with another road win over the Trojans on Thursday, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.

Arianna Pacheco had 11 digs and 9 kills, Isabella Avila 27 digs, Jaelyn Denina 6 kills and 1 block, Sophia Bernabe 15 digs and 5 kills, Kennedy Brown had 5 kills and 3 blocks, Nalani Bustos 26 assists, and Giselle Torres 16 digs, 10 kills and 5 aces.

Varsity Girls Golf

Justin Siena 266, Vintage 271

The Braves improved to 2-0 in VVAL play Thursday at Chardonnay Golf Club, improving by 18 shots the score with which they beat American Canyon on the same course Tuesday.

Brooklyn Blankenship led Justin-Siena with a 45. Vannia Dagnino shot a 51, Natalie Krystal a 53, Marley Sennott a 54, and Ava Preston a 63.

“Before the match, I challenged the girls to improve by one stroke each, and the team more than delivered,” Braves head coach Chris Curnutt said. “Improving our team score by 18 shots is an incredible feat and was led by Marley, who improved by 7 shots over her previous round. The girls seemed much more comfortable this afternoon and the quality of play proved it. We are ecstatic to get the win over a fantastic team from Vintage.”

The Braves will be back at Chardonnay on Tuesday, hosting Petaluma at 3:30 p.m.

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 7, Napa 0

The Braves won big at Napa High on Thursday, improving to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the VVAL to extend their VVAL win streak to 49 matches.

At first through fourth singles, in order, Bryn Hogan shut out Kaelin Paringit, 6-0, 6-0, Naveena Jackson blanked Zariel Robles, 6-0, 6-0, Jessie Beaulac beat Jessie Jessup, 6-1, 6-0, and Michaela Pucci shut out Madeline Kroll, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, starting at No. 1, it was Megha Jackson and Tatum Newell over Isabella Graffigna and Isabella Christman, 6-2, 6-1, Carina Dunbar and Maggie Cooke over Daniela Lopez and Georgia Morris, 6-0, 6-3, and Annkatherine Schmidt and Olivia Mazzucco over Julia Bui and Stefania Llamas, 6-1, 6-2.

JV Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Napa 0

The Braves needed a major comeback in the second game to pull off the VVAL sweep against the visiting Grizzlies on Thursday. Stella Kelleras had 30 of Justin-Siena’s 46 digs and Bella Moore led the Braves with 5 kills.

Vintage 2, Sonoma Valley 0

The Crushers won 25-18, 25-17 behind 9 kills from Kate Gonzalez. Angie Rubalcava served 5 aces and Taylor Tharp had 5 kills and 8 assists.

Freshman Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Napa 0

Braves coach Matt De Fina said his Braves played their best match of the season in Thursday’s 25-16, 25-20 sweep of visiting Napa High.

Sophie Wassef had 5 aces on 10 of 13 serving, and Nikola Campagna had 7 digs and was 14 of 14 serving with 3 aces. Valentina Coleman had 2 digs and was 7 of 10 serving with 2 aces, including an ace to end the match.

As a team, the Braves (4-4, 2-0 VVAL) had a season-high serving accuracy of 90.2%.

Vintage 2, Sonoma Valley 0

The Crushers pulled out a marathon first game in a 26-24, 25-9 sweep on the road Thursday. Noelle Rofkahr had 5 aces, Abby Rustice 3 kills and Brooklyn Perez 2 digs.