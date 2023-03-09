The Calistoga High varsity baseball scrimmaged the St. Helena junior varsity on March 1 before opening the season with a 17-7 loss on March 3 at Making Waves Academy in Richmond.

Head coach Earl Dunckel was pleased with the Wildcats fared against another team for the first time, a Saints JV team facing its third opponent.

"These are the first at-bats these guys have taken, but I saw some really bright spots. We had some solid hits," he said. "It wasn’t a clean game by any stretch, but it was about what I expected."

Expected to lead the team once again is sophomore shortstop-pitcher-catcher David Bravo, who started on the mound against the St. Helena JV.

"David was our team MVP last year. He just came out from basketball and is recovering from an ankle injury, but he is our stalwart leader on the team and came out and pitched well. He had to play shortstop and he had to catch, still taped up and limpy, but what a great job.

"I always lean on him heavily. He’ll be the guy that anchors our pitching staff. I didn’t let him hit today because I didn’t want him running the bases, but he’ll be in the middle of the batting order as one of our most productive offensive guys.

Bravo was relieved by freshman Miguel Castro, who will also see time at shortstop and catcher.

"Miguel has a lot of tools," Dunckel said. "He showed a lot of poise and a lot of skill today, so we’ll be leaning on him, too."

Also leading the way will be seniors Oscar Leon and Ruben Gallardo, who catch and play third base and will hit mostly in the No. 4 or No. 5 spots, the coach said.

"I expect big things out of them," he said.

The Wildcats have sophomore Zeneb Cortez in center field and junior Manny Montanez at second base.

"It’s nice to have some experience there," Dunckel said of Montanez.

Calistoga finished 0-13 overall and 0-10 in the North Central League II, but Dunckel sees wins happening in 2023.

"All in all, I’d say we’ve fortified ourselves," he said. "We lost some key players and even though they weren’t seniors, it hurts a little bit. But I think we’re going to fill in just fine and we’ll be more competitive this year."

Calistoga is scheduled to host Upper Lake on Tuesday and Anderson Valley on Friday next week in 4 p.m. games.

Varsity Boys Lacrosse

Justin-Siena 10, Branson 6

The Braves improved to 2-3 with Wednesday night’s nonleague victory over visiting Branson.

Justin-Siena was led by Dante Leonardi with four goals and two assists, Drew Fontanella with three goals and one assist, Luke Ficeli with two goals and three assists, Grayson Cushing with one goal and one assist, and Kane Williams with two assists.

The Braves took the field at close to full strength after being down several key players a few weeks in a row. They demonstrated their special team dynamic by scoring nine of their 10 goals on assists. They exploded in the second half, getting ground balls and forcing turnovers on the ride. Another strong showing on defense coupled with faceoff dominance and solid performances by the offensive squad produced a well-balanced effort.

“Tonight it was great to see our team almost all the way back to full strength,” Braves head coach Kevin Duffy said. “Our offense took a little while to get going, but in the second half we had good ball movement and player movement to get some easy goals. Grayson and Drew had great games by getting ground balls and forcing turnovers on the ride, which created problems for Branson and led to goals for us. Sean Ryan was once again an iron man, taking most of the face offs and producing ground balls and turnovers.

“It felt like we had the ball the whole second half, which makes a lot of things easier for us. Evan Smith, Oliver Duffy and Austin Dragoo were excellent in shutting down the opposing offense and getting the ball back to our offense. We face a strong a Novato team Friday (on the road at 4 p.m.) and I can’t wait to see our guys step up and continue making progress.”

Varsity Softball

Granada 7, Vintage 4

The Crushers trailed 3-1 after the first inning but tied it 3-3 with runs in the second and third Wednesday against undefeated Granada in Livermore. But the Matadors (4-0) took the lead for good in the bottom half and dropped Vintage to 0-3.

Angie Rubalcava went 2 for 3 with a solo home run, RBI and two runs scored to lead the Crushers’ five-hit day. Also with hits were Cienna Alvarez (1 for 2, RBI, walk), Emily Vanderbilt (1 for 3, RBI) and Ava Raines (1 for 3, RBI). Brianna Allen drew a walk and scored twice.

Pitching for Vintage were Rubalcava (three unearned runs, two hits), Dessiana Garcia (two earned runs, four hits) and Alvarez (earned run, hit, hit batter, strikeout).

Varsity Boys Golf

Justin-Siena 256, Vintage 275

The Braves opened their season with a Vine Valley Athletic victory over the Crushers on Tuesday at Silverado Resort, led by low medalist Charlie Keller with a 40.

Also for Justin-Siena, Andrew Crist carded a 48, Jack Keller a 50, and Bruno Freschi and Logan Khoury 59s.

Vintage (0-1) was led by Tom Walder with a 46.

“It was tough conditions today,” Braves head coach Ray Graziani said. “I give all the players credit for keeping up a great attitude in the bad weather and posting the best rounds they could.”

The Braves were scheduled to visit American Canyon at Chardonnay Golf Club on Thursday, but the match was postponed because of rain in the forecast. They are slate next to play in the De La Salle Invitational at Diablo Golf Club on Monday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.