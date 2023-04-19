The St. Helena High track and field team invited the top athlete in each event from the other Napa County teams to the inaugural Twilight Showcase the night of March 25 and had three girls and three boys win events.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“We have a small, outstanding group that performs well at every meet, and today was no exception,” Saints head coach Bob Cantrall said, adding that all teams seemed affected by the cold weather.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries and (the other schools) all came with partial teams because of injuries. It’s really difficult on the body to run in this kind of weather week after week.”

Cleo McClain was a double winner for the Saints, leading the boys to a first-place team score of 100 as they beat out American Canyon (93.5), Justin-Siena (92), Napa High (88.5) and Vintage (84).

The senior claimed the 800 meters in 2:10.62, followed by Justin-Siena senior Orlando Martinez (2:12.85), Napa High senior Nico Franco (personal record 2:14.88), and Vintage sophomore Jack Heffner (2:18.53). McClain claimed the 1600 meters in a season-best 4:45.53, followed by Vintage sophomore Grayson Frye (PR 4:47.11), Napa High senior Aidan Smith (PR 4:56.54), Justin-Siena junior Wyatt Paulson (5:21.68) and American Canyon junior Josue Hernandez (5:44.86).

St. Helena sophomore Diego Sanchez ran away with the 3200 meters in 10:38.81, followed by Napa High sophomore Diego Rojas (PR 10:45.83), Vintage sophomore Valentin Arango (11:08.74) and Justin-Siena junior Giorgio Baldini (PR 12:10.31).

Also for the Saints, junior Sam Raunegger won the 110 high hurdles in a PR time of 16.45. He beat out American Canyon sophomore Preston Leslie (18.62), Justin-Siena senior Jacob Wood (18.69) and Napa High senior Fox Bullis (20.32).

For the girls, junior Mia Hernandez won the 100 meters in a season-best 13.05 by edging Justin-Siena senior Liliana Hobaugh (13.09). American Canyon junior Lauren King (13.20), Vintage freshman Maya Wooten (14.05) and Napa High junior Maya Prouty (14.88) rounded out the finishers.

In the 800 meters, St. Helena’s Eva Williams won in a PR 2:25.64. She was followed by Justin-Siena junior Lea Smit (2:27.69), Vintage junior Irene Pinilla Marinas (PR 2:48.19), Napa High senior Alondra Palafox-Garcia (2:52.07) and American Canyon junior Jaden Aqui (3:00.56).

Eva Bowen also won for the Saints, in the 300 hurdles. The senior was more than four seconds ahead of runner-up, American Canyon senior Saniyah Farris (season-best 52.88), while Vintage junior Sophie Nassiri (56.27) and Napa High junior Sonya Mitchell (59.14) also competed.

“Cleo did very well today in his races given the weather conditions, Eva Bowen did well in the 300 hurdles, Mia did well in the 100 and 200, and Eva Williams runs the 800 and did well today,” Cantrall said. “Those kids will probably go to the MOC (North Coast Section Meet of Champions), but I don’t expect any to go to state; those standards are really high.”

Justin-Siena won the girls title with 108.3 points, followed by Vintage (99.5), American Canyon (88.3), Napa High (79.3) and St. Helena (69.5).

The boys who won for the Braves were seniors Asher Cleary and Jackson Smith and junior Parker Scheumann.

Cleary took the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches, followed by Raunegger (PR 5-4), Napa High junior Fisher MacDonald (5-2), American Canyon junior Jalen Rocker (5-2) and Vintage junior Dylan Sublett (no height).

In the pole vault, Smith won at 8-6, followed by Vintage sophomore Jonathan Keener (PR 8 feet), Napa High senior Fox Bullis (8 feet) and American Canyon junior Zach Cabanez (no height).

Schuemann took the 200 meters in a PR 24.37, followed by American Canyon senior Taurean Walker (24.55), Napa High senior Andrew Jobe (PR 24.83) and St. Helena’s Jhony Covarrubias (25.48).

American Canyon had double winners in seniors John Quilon and Jesse Lopez.

Quilon won the 100 meters in 11.41, followed by Raunegger (11.48), Vintage sophomore Owen Ferguson (PR 11.65), Napa High junior Sebastian Deibert (11.75) and Justin-Siena junior Nicholas La Monica (PR 11.99). He also claimed the triple jump at a season-best 41 feet, 8½ inches, beating out Vintage junior Daylan McFall (34-5½), Justin-Siena senior Henry Boeschen (33-10¼), St. Helena junior Andrew Rayner (32-5¼) and Napa High’s Deibert (32-5).

Lopez captured the shot put (36-0) over Vintage junior Tyler Lehnecke (34-4½), Napa High junior Kevin Rico (30-6), Justin-Siena junior Dominic Jioia (29-7½) and St. Helena sophomore Stefan Lehman (22-10). Lopez also won the discus, at 118-1, followed by Justin-Siena’s Cleary (99-0), Vintage junior Luis Soriano (86-5½), Napa High sophomore Kyle Blackwood (72-6) and St. Helena junior Gio Flamson (61-7).

Vintage saw junior Michael Richards win the 300 hurdles in 43.68, followed by St. Helena junior Andrew Velasco (PR 47.48), Justin-Siena’s Wood (PR 47.51) and Napa High senior Uriel Ortiz (47.84).

Napa High also had a winner, junior Josiah Orozco, who won the long jump at 19-6. Quilon was second (18-8½), followed by Vintage junior Daylan McFall (17-6), St. Helena’s Rayner (15-8½) and Justin-Siena senior Jack Carey (no mark).

American Canyon’s only winner was junior Brandon Ibe in the 400 meters, which he won in 55.35. He was followed by St. Helena’s Rayner (55.37), Vintage senior Aidan Piggot (PR 55.39), Napa High junior Jayden Quintana (PR 55.87) and Justin-Siena freshman Ryan Reber (58.29).

The Wolves also won the boys 4x100 relay, in 46.26, followed by Vintage (46.68), Napa High (46.77) and Justin-Siena’s Wood, Schuemann, Jaden Washington and La Monica (46.99) and St. Helena (48.85). The 4x400 relay was not held.

Vintage’s Sophia Notaro won two events and three teammates each won one.

Notaro captured the 100 hurdles in a PR 15.93, followed by St. Helena junior Lily Desmond (PR 18.66), American Canyon freshman Madelyn Pierce (19.94) and Napa High senior Madeline McCarthy (PR 20.56). Notaro also won the long jump at 16-6½, followed by Justin-Siena senior Liliana Hobaugh (16-2¾), Napa High’s McCarthy (14-6¾), American Canyon’s Brown (14-1) and St. Helena freshman Alice Baxter (PR 12-1).

All four pole vaulters posted PRs, led by Vintage junior Sophie Nassiri at 9 feet. Tying for second at 8-8 were American Canyon sophomore Kari Aguirre, Justin-Siena’s Kathryn Spiegel and Napa High’s McCarthy.

Vintage freshman Kendall Bawden won the 1600 in 6:03.00), followed by Justin-Siena sophomore Lily Dominguez (6:36.05), Napa High senior Annie Scudero (6:46.74) and St. Helena sophomore Melina Rubio (season-best 7:01.62).

Vintage also got a win from senior Ellie Kennedy in the discus at 106-6½, followed by Napa High freshman Sadie Tinnon (89-11½), American Canyon sophomore Madilynn Davis (68-2) and Justin-Siena senior Emery Messenger (PR 68-0).

Justin-Siena won the 4x100 relay in 51.72 over American Canyon (52.76), St. Helena (53.52) and Napa High (58.16). The Braves also had three individual winners in Mariel Caballero-Emana, Wilsey and Smit.

Caballero-Emana took the shot put at 30-2½, followed by Vintage sophomore Natalie Russell (PR 29-1½), American Canyon sophomore Lucianna Acero Galavez (26-6½) and Napa High’s Tinnon (22-5).

Wilsey took the 400 meters in 1:05.74, followed by Vintage sophomore Kyla Piggott (1:06.96), American Canyon junior Anayiah Brown (season-best 1:09.40), St. Helena junior Karla Heredia (season-best 1:12.06) and Napa High freshman Lynette Delgado (1:16.70).

Smith captured the high jump at 4-10, followed by American Canyon sophomore Tyra Fleming (PR 4-8), Vintage’s Piggott (4-0), Napa High’s Angelina Oggenfuss (4-0) and St. Helena’s Heredia (no height).

American Canyon had two girls winners, junior Lauren King and senior Kennedy Brown.

King won the 200 meters in a PR 27.19 seconds, followed by Justin-Siena senior Gabby Davis (PR 27.53), St. Helena’s Hernandez (27.89), Vintage junior Leyna Smith (28.95) and Napa High junior Mia Franco (PR 30.10). Brown claimed the triple jump at 32-9, followed by Justin-Siena’s Messenger (29-9), Napa High senior Haven Domecus (27-1), St. Helena sophomore Melina Rubio (no mark) and Vintage’s Wooten (no mark).

Calistoga did not compete in the meet. Wildcats head coach Casey Hughes said he has only freshmen on the team who are competing only at the frosh-soph level this season.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Today in sports history: April 20 1986: Michael Jordan sets NBA playoff scoring record with 63 points 2007: Roger Federer wins 500th career match 2008: Lorena Ochoa becomes first LPGA Tour player in 45 years to win 4 straight tournaments 2008: Danica Patrick becomes first female winner in IndyCar history 2014: Bernard Hopkins, 49, becomes oldest to win unification light heavyweight bout 2015: Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia wins 119th Boston Marathon 2017: LeBron James, Cavs erase 25-point deficit to beat Pacers in playoffs 2017: Nashville Predators sweep top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks