The St. Helena High boys track and field team finished second to Fort Bragg, 124.5-91 and Pacific Union College Prep tied for 13th in the 15-school Coastal Mountain Conference Championships on Saturday at Lower Lake.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In the varsity boys 100 meters, St. Helena junior Sam Raunegger won in a photo finish in 11.51 seconds over Cloverdale junior Ivan Muro (11.52). The 10 runners who advanced included Pacific Union College Prep sophomore Kit Parker, who placing eighth in 12.04.

Getting experience for their next next two years were Saints sophomores Camilo Aguirre, who placed 20th in a personal record 12.55, and Leo Fitzpatrick, who was 29th in 12.91.

Competing for Calistoga in the 100 meters were freshmen Jayden Sibbu (ninth in PR 13.36) and Andres Villasenor (18th in 14.06).

St. Helena sophomore Stefan Lehman won the Unified 100 meters in a personal record 13.94, with freshman teammate Ramon Rodriguez Guzman taking fifth in a PR of 17.65.

Raunegger won the 200 meters by a more comfortable half-second in a PR of 23.35. Parker was seventh for PUC Prep in 24.32.

Saints freshman Jhony Covarrubias was 18th (25.57), Aguirre 30th (26.68) and Fitzpatrick 32nd (27.36).

Calistoga’s Sibbu was 12th in the frosh-soph 200 meters (PR 27.91). Villasenor was 21st (PR 29.78).

In the 400 meters, Saints junior Andrew Velasco placed a narrow second in 53.85, less than a quarter-second behind Lower Lake’s Leslie Johnson, and St. Helena junior Andrew Rayner was fifth (54.50), Covarrubias seventh (PR 55.55) and junior Sean Valenzuela 15th (1:01.66).

Saints senior Cleo McClain was second in the 800 meters in 2:09.15, as Sonoma Academy senior Tiernan Colby sped to victory in a PR of 2:02.11.

Colby also won the 1600 meters (4:31.32), with McClain coming in fourth (4:54.98) and Saints sophomore Diego Sanchez in sixth (PR 4:57.42).

Sanchez also qualified in the 3200 meters with a sixth-place finish (11:04.58), but senior teammate Gerald Rocha just missed when he placed 11th (PR 13:07.03) — just ahead of junior teammate Hugo Sanchez, who was 12th (13:59.49).

St. Helena freshman James Feeney ran the frosh-soph 3200 meters (16:16.88).

Raunegger won the 110 hurdles by almost two seconds in 15.96. Velasco advanced in the 300 hurdles with a seventh-place time (49.01).

The Saints didn’t have a team in the boys 4x100 relay, but 4x400 relay runners Velasco, Rayner, Covarrubias and McClain blazed to a winning time of 3:45.84 that was over five seconds faster than the second-place time from Technology.

Calistoga sophomore Oscar Hernandez placed sixth in the frosh-soph boys shot put (33 feet, 9¼ inches). St. Helena’s Lehman was 14th (23-8¼). In the frosh-soph discus, Hernandez was fifth (PR 81-4).

Raunegger was second in the high jump by two inches with a personal-record leap of 5-8. Valenzuela just missed advancing despite getting a PR, tying for 11th place at 4-8.

In the long jump, Rayner placed 14th in the varsity division at 16-6 and Diego Sanchez was seventh in the frosh-soph field at a PR 15-8, with Sibbu 17th (13-10½) and Villasenor 19th (13-5) for Calistoga.

The Unified long jump saw Lehman place second at a season-best 10-1½.

Rayner was second in the triple jump by over four feet with a personal record mark of 38-2½.

Girls

St. Helena finished in a sixth-place tie with host Lower Lake in the 15-school meet with 40 points, behind champion Fort Bragg (148.5), Middletown (118.5), Sonoma Academy (64), Credo (49.5) and Cloverdale (49). Calistoga tied for 14th with 2 points.

For the Saints, junior Mia Hernandez won the 100 meters in 13.02 seconds and 200 meters in a season-best 27.26.

St. Helena junior Eva Williams won the 800 meters (2:26.41), and Saints senior Eva Bowen was first in the 300 hurdles (49.65).

Calistoga’s Lilly Hernandez placed seventh in the shot put with a mark of 22-2 to advance.

Bowen just missed advancing in the pole vault. She cleared the same 6-foot bar as the sixth-place finisher but in more attempts, and finished 12th.

Calistoga freshmen Jasmine Robles, who was 20th in a personal record 14.93, and Caitlin Guilliams, who was 30th in 15.41, were the only other Upvalley entrants in the 100 meters. Guilliams was also 24th in the 200 meters in a PR 32.34.

The Wildcats’ Karen Queipo was 17th in the discus at 41-6.

Today in sports history: May 11 1972: Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup in six games 1992: Portland Trail Blazers win highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history 2009: Cleveland wins NBA-record eight straight games by double digits 2016: Max Scherzer matches MLB record with 20 strikeouts in nine-inning game 2018: Dominic Thiem ends Rafael Nadal's streak of 21 straight wins on clay