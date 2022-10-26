Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: Pacific Union College Prep nearly finishes .500 overall

ANGWIN — The Pacific Union College volleyball team won every other match this season, finishing 7-8 overall and 5-4 in the Small Schools Bridge League.

The Falcons made a midseason switch from a 4-2 offense — with four attackers and two setters — to a 5-1 with a freshman setter and swept visiting Pleasant Hill Adventist, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17, on Oct. 10.

“I think it went really well,” said junior outside hitter Kayla Chaffee, who led PUC Prep in kills this season. “The communication was really good on the court and we had a lot of fire, a lot of passion. Our blockers, everyone at the net, played well.”

Jalexis Herman was the senior who was moved from setter to outside hitter in the change.

“It was really different,” Herman said, “but our other setter played really well and I think everyone had really good energy.”

It was a Monday night, and head coach Garrison Chaffee had made the change after that weekend’s PUC Prep Tournament.

“I’m really proud of our girls,” he said. “Jalexis Herman (became) an outside hitter and she passed and served really well. Our middles blocked well. Kayla had a bunch of kills and together they had a lot of aces.”

Herman and Itzy Ayala had been on the PUC Prep volleyball team since they were freshmen. Their teammates included Lawren Slack and Jen Han.

The Falcons had played only one five-setter up to that point, losing 3-2 to Rio Lindo Adventist in their league opener at home. But after the Oct. 10 switch, they beat Cornerstone Christian and Rio Lindo in what would be their only other five-setters of the season.

Their last four losses were to North Hills Christian of Vallejo (22-2), which earned the No. 4 seed in the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs. After receiving a first-round bye, North Hills will take a 21-match win streak into Saturday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal at Napa’s Grace Church of Napa Valley against the winner of Wednesday’s opener between No. 5 seed Roseland Collegiate Prep and No. 12 Pleasant Hill Adventist.

Pacific Union College Prep is not in the playoffs.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.