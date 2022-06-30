Napa Valley Sports Capsule: 707 Basketball Camp July 18-21

The 707 Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 is holding its first session this week but will return July 18-21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camp, directed by Tony Prescott and David Granucci, is to focus on skill development, team building and competition. Skills taught are to include shooting, ball handling, footwork, one-on-one moves, team offense and defensive techniques.

Cost is $195 per camper. Visit 707premier.com to register or email 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Boxing club fundraising through Amazon

Al Amanecer Boxing Club, a nonprofit whose purpose is to provide fitness and wellness education for youth in the Napa area, recently registered as a designated charity on AmazonSmile. This charitable arm of Amazon allows people who shop on the website to have .5% of their purchase be directed to a charity of their choice. It does not add any costs for the buyer.

“It may seem like a small amount, but it adds up and can make a huge difference for us,” the gym said in a press release. “For example, so far in May, between shopping for the gym and his personal needs, Coach (Jesús) Solís has generated $37 for the club. Our coaches and office staff are volunteers, and the fees are used to cover our rent, utilities and equipment costs.”

The club asks the community to consider shopping on AmazonSmile – which has the same products and prices as Amazon.com – by visiting smile.amazon.com/ch/87-1650404 and designating Al Amanecer Boxing Club as their charity.

Al Amanecer Boxing Club's mission is to provide young people with a supportive instructional environment where they can learn not only boxing technique, strategy, and physical conditioning, but also discipline, respect, commitment, effort, and responsibility. The club is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization.

For more information, visit the club at 988 Lincoln Ave., email napaboxing1968@gmail.com or call (808) 209-9931.

Justin-Siena has opening for girls golf head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a girls golf head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section. Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful girls golf program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach is expected to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.

The girls golf program will be active from August 2022 through November 2022. The head coach embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and an employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to Assistant for Student Services Ms. Alejandra Alvarado-Basulto at aalvarado@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

For more information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org. A review of applications will begin immediately. The position is open until filled.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.