Napa Valley Sports Capsule: 707 Premier Future Stars Fall League basketball starts Sept. 11

707 Premier strives to teach the fundamentals of basketball in a fun and competitively safe environment at its Future Stars Fall League, scheduled Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at Justin-Siena High School.

Kindergartners and first-graders will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second- and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and fourth- and fifth-graders from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost is $150 per player and included a 707 Premier jersey.

Visit 707premier.com to register or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Napa Valley College needs volleyball assistant coach

Napa Valley College has an opening for assistant coach in its women's volleyball program, which is headed by coach Chelsea Reilley.

Practices begin in early August and the first scheduled match is Aug. 26 for the Storm, who play until mid- to late November.

To apply or for more information, call Athletic Director Jerry Dunlap at JDunlap@napavalley.edu or 707-256-7655.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.