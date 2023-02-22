The Calistoga High football program has openings for the paid positions of head coach and two assistant coaches.

The Wildcats play 8-man football in the North Central League II and have a rich history of success, reaching the North Coast Section semifinals the last three seasons. They get a strong turnout of players each season. Last year they finished with 33 players on the roster, 17 of whom are eligible to return this fall.

“We are looking for a dynamic, experienced and enthusiastic head coach to continue guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the field,” Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said. “The football program is well supported by both the district and athletic department.”

Interested applicants should apply online through edjoin.org.

Napa Parks and Rec youth volleyball begins in March

The Napa Parks and Recreation Department’s youth volleyball sessions will be offered Mondays at Las Flores Community Center from March 6-27 for ages 9-11 and from March 22 through April 30 for ages 12-15.

Sessions will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday. The older division with play in a tournament with teams from the St. Helena and Calistoga parks and rec departments on April 30.

The cost is $129 for the younger division and $229 for the older division.

To register or for more information, visit cityofnapa.org or call (707) 257-9307.

Justin-Siena needs volleyball, water polo, cheer head coaches

Justin-Siena High School is seeking head coaches for varsity volleyball, varsity girls water polo and varsity cheer for the 2023-2024 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League of the North Coast Section.

The positions are part-time and come with competitive stipends, however, some consideration for full-time positions may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

Each successful candidate must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. They will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.

The volleyball and cheer programs will be active from summer through early November, and girls water polo from August through October.

Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website) to Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

For further information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org.

Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

Today in sports history: Feb. 23 Video 1938: Joe Louis knocks out Nathan Mann in third round to defend his world heavyweight title 1960: Carol Heiss captures first gold medal for US in the Squaw Valley Winter Olympics. 1968: Wilt Chamberlain becomes first player to score 25,000 points in NBA 1980: Eric Heiden wins his fifth gold medal, shatters world record by six seconds 1985: Indiana coach Bob Knight ejected after throwing chair across court 2006: Japan’s Shizuka Arakawa stuns favorites to win figure skating gold 2007: Tiger Woods' PGA Tour winning streak comes to shocking end 2010: Dutch skater Sven Kramer loses gold medal when his coach sends him wrong way on changeover 2012: National League MVP Ryan Braun’s 50-game suspension is overturned 2013: Ronda Rousey wins the UFC’s first women’s bout 2014: Jason Collins becomes first openly gay athlete in United States' four major pro leagues