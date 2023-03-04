Twelve boys teams and seven girls teams are entered in the 56th annual Dan Clark Basketball Tournament, which runs March 13-19 at Justin-Siena High School’s Clark Gym.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The boys field consists of Unidos Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran, Optimist Youth Basketball champion Custom House, Redwood Middle School, Silverado Middle School, Holy Spirit, St. Helena Montessori, American Canyon Middle School, St. Apollinaris, Blue Oak, St. Basil and St. Vincent.

The girls field is comprised of American Canyon Middle School, Calistoga, Unidos, Holy Spirit, St. Basil, and the St. Apollinaris seventh-grade and eighth-grade teams.

The tournament was founded by Clark, who was the head boys basketball coach at Justin-Siena from 1967-1978. The Braves won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title under Clark in 1974. Clark taught math and religion at Justin-Siena from 1967-1997. He also served as the Braves’ first basketball and golf coach, and rally and key club moderator. He assisted KVON-1440 AM in its radio coverage of high school athletics.

Clark was a member of the Napa County Board of Education from 1979-1997.

Ceremonies dedicating Clark Gym took place in May 1998. Clark passed away in 1997. He was 56.

Clark grew up in Sacramento and played high school basketball at Christian Brothers. He went on to play basketball and golf at Saint Mary’s College of Moraga.

This year’s tournament will honor Paul Gillis, who served Napa youth as an educator at Redwood Middle School from 1963-1997. Gillis served many roles during those 36 years, as a teacher, assistant principal, coach, activities director and sports referee. A ceremony honoring Gillis is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 19, prior to the boys finals.

The tournament will also honor 2015 Justin-Siena graduate Morgan Malloy by establishing the Morgan Malloy Girls All-Tournament Team. Malloy, who was head coach of the Justin-Siena junior varsity boys basketball team this winter, remains the only three-time All-Dan Clark Tournament selection. She was the Most Valuable Player in her eighth-grade season and was a two-time tournament champion with St. John’s Lutheran. Malloy went on to have a stellar basketball career Justin-Siena, starting on the varsity all four seasons and earning Napa County Co-Player of the Year honors as a senior. The ceremony honoring Malloy is slated for 2:45 p.m. March 19, before the girls finals.

The Boys All-Tournament team was named in honor of Brock Bowers in 2022.

“The tournament continues to create generational memories for the student-athletes, and we are fortunate to have great committee support from Duey Green, Molly Towey, Tim Malloy, Joe Donohoe, Dan Clark and Barrett Donohoe. I am again honored to chair the Dan Clark Tournament and continue the legacy,” said 1985 Justin-Siena graduate Mike Clark, Dan Clark’s son and the tournament director.

First-round games in the boys division are set for 4, 5:15, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. March 13. First-round games in the girls division are scheduled for 4, 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. March 14.

All-day general admission is $5. For students and seniors, it’s $2.

Napa Valley Marathon, half, 5K return Sunday

The 2023 Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon and Half Marathon have officially sold out as runners from around the world gear up for the March 5 races from Upvalley to Napa.

The point-to-point marathon will feature several runners looking for Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying times. They include last year’s NVM female champion and course record holder, Ann Centner (2:38:29).

Others to watch include Peter Gilmore, the 2009 NVM champion who is now a top-level masters runner. This year’s field also includes wheelchair athlete Rob Balucas, who was injured in a biking accident in 2015 and became paralyzed. He hopes to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Napa Valley runner Jonathan Pascual, a five-time finisher of the NVM, returns to the race this year after a seven-year absence due to health issues.

Pascual was diagnosed with stage IV cancer and had to put his running on hold, but is ready to tackle the course once again.

“It was through nutrition and my diligence in exercise that I could do a comeback running race in December 2022,” he said. “I knew then that with the cancer treatments and continued training, I can keep getting stronger and fitter. I have accepted that I will no longer be the athlete I was once nor could I perform the way that I used to, so I decided that these are times of discovery. The challenge is to figure out what my mind and body can do athletically.”

According to Race Director Michelle La Sala, “Whether runners are looking for a personal best, coming to celebrate a girls’ weekend, or seeking out a beautiful and inspiring course to achieve a goal, the Napa Valley Marathon offers it all. As one of the largest sporting events in the valley, with proceeds supporting the local community, we are thrilled at the continued growth and notoriety this race brings. On behalf of the Napa Valley Marathon, Inc. board of directors and President Jonathan Williams, we look forward to welcoming runners to Napa and showing them a wonderful weekend.”

Visit napavalleymarathon.org for more information.

Parks and Rec youth volleyball begins Monday

The Napa Parks and Recreation Department’s youth volleyball sessions will be offered Mondays at Las Flores Community Center from March 6-27 for ages 9-11 and from March 22 through April 30 for ages 12-15.

Sessions will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday. The older division with play in a tournament with teams from the St. Helena and Calistoga parks and rec departments on April 30.

The cost is $129 for the younger division and $229 for the older division.

To register or for more information, visit cityofnapa.org or call (707) 257-9307.

Napa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its class of 2023. The deadline is April 30.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.

Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

Calistoga High has football coach openings

The Calistoga High football program has openings for the paid positions of head coach and two assistant coaches.

The Wildcats play 8-man football in the North Central League II and have a rich history of success, reaching the North Coast Section semifinals the last three seasons. They get a strong turnout of players each season. Last year they finished with 33 players on the roster, 17 of whom are eligible to return this fall.

“We are looking for a dynamic, experienced and enthusiastic head coach to continue guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the field,” Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said. “The football program is well supported by both the district and athletic department.”

Interested applicants should apply online through edjoin.org.

Justin-Siena needs volleyball, water polo, cheer head coaches

Justin-Siena High School is seeking head coaches for varsity volleyball, varsity girls water polo and varsity cheer for the 2023-2024 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League of the North Coast Section.

The positions are part-time and come with competitive stipends, however, some consideration for full-time positions may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

Each successful candidate must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. They will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.

The volleyball and cheer programs will be active from summer through early November, and girls water polo from August through October.

Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website) to Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

For further information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org.

Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.