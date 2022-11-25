Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Force holds free lacrosse clinics, silent auction

Napa Force Lacrosse is registering players through Dec. 1 for one of the Napa Valley’s fastest-growing sports.

“Our local club has grown a lot over the last several years and we hope to continue to encourage new families to get involved and new players to register in both our boys and girls programs,” Napa Force Board President Joel Samrick said. “With the involvement of our board and former players, we have been able to get lacrosse into the public high schools in Napa.”

The Justin-Siena boys and girls, which have had programs for many years, each placed first in the Vine Valley Athletic League last spring, while the Vintage girls tied for second place and its boys placed third.

The Force held three free “Friday Night Lights” clinics at the Silverado Middle School turf field this fall to help maintain the sport’s momentum.

“There has been extraordinary participation and we have seen many new families coming to these events,” Samrick said of the clinics. “These families have been thrilled that Napa Force Lacrosse is offering such a great way for Napa kids to try out this new and upcoming sport.

“This mission has been extremely important to the Napa Force, as we felt that with the high schools adopting lacrosse as a competitive sport, our club needed to figure out a way to gain more interest at a younger age. It's been incredible to see the number of younger kids coming out and trying out a new sport. Napa Force wants the game of lacrosse to survive in our small community.”

The Force is currently hosting a silent auction to help support its needs. Those needs include next year’s Friday Night Lights clinics, payment for the use of fields and lights, and scholarships for players in need. Visit nylc2022.ggo.bid to make a bid.

“The club is run primarily by parent volunteers,” Samrick said. “We are seeking coaches at every level, especially for our girls program. Over the years, we have found that it is best for the players if we can find the right coach for each of our teams.”

Napa Force Girls Director Jessica Steffens and Samrick worked with four Sonoma County clubs to form the Wine Country Lacrosse Conference, which includes teams from Napa, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Rohnert Park.

The five clubs came together and hired an administration team to help coordinate and run the conference. Samrick is the league president. The development of the WCLC has enabled the five cities to implement policies, run tournaments, and ultimately to have more control over teams, taking it back to a grass roots effort.

The Force hosted the first WCLC championship in Napa last May. The two-day tournament featured more than 60 games.

MMA returning to Napa Valley Expo on Dec. 3

SF Combat will hold its 10th mixed martial arts event of the year, SFC 9 Holiday Smash, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Napa County Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Doors at Chardonnay Hall open at 4 p.m. and the first of 12 bouts is scheduled for 5 p.m. General admission is $65, with VIP seats for $110.

The promoters said they are hoping to make it the biggest single-day toy drive in Napa along with SF Combat’s biggest MMA event of 2022. They said every person who brings a toy will receive a $5 discount on their admission, noting that they normally have 600 to 800 spectators per show.

Follow SFCombat on Facebook or Instagram for more information.