The Napa Junior Lacrosse Club will hold the first of six sessions of its free Friday Night Lights Fall Lacrosse Clinic Series for players in grades 1-8 on the turf field at Redwood Middle School, 3600 Oxford St., Napa.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The sessions are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and are also scheduled on Sept. 22 and 29, and Oct. 6, 13 and 20.

The clinics will allow new players to test-drive the sport and returning players to freshen and hone skills, organizers said.

Day-of registration will be available at the field. Loaner equipment will be available for players without gear.

Email info@napaforce.com for more information.

Yountville instructional baseball league starts Sept. 6

Yountville Little League's fourth annual Fall Instructional League will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 and run through Wednesday, Oct. 18.

“Our six weeks of instructs are a fun way for ballplayers ages 4-11 to acquire and maintain the skill set that will carry them to success next baseball season,” the league said.

Players ages 4-7 will practice or play a coach-pitch game from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Kaneshiro Field. Players ages 8-11 will practice from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and play one or two player-pitch games a week. Player-pitch games for the Majors prep (ages 9-11) and Minors prep levels (ages 8-10) will be played in Yountville, Napa, Cordelia, Sonoma or Vallejo.

Ages 9 and 10 will play at both levels, provided they have played, at least, one season of organized player-pitch baseball. Those 9- or 10-year-olds who do not have player-pitch experience will play only at the Minors prep level. Age is as of Aug. 31, 2023.

Email yountvillebaseball@gmail.com or call (510) 899-1628 to receive a registration form or for more information.

Fortinet Championship has free tickets for active and retired military, first responders

The Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour event scheduled Sept. 14–17 at Silverado Resort and Spa, will once again provide complimentary tickets to active and retired members of the armed forces and police, fire and EMS personnel.

“We are very excited to offer military members, veterans and first responders the opportunity to attend the tournament and enjoy seeing professional golf up close and in person,” said executive director Andy McDowell. “We are grateful for their service, and especially those who call Napa Valley and the surrounding area home.”

Military service members from any branch and first responders can claim up to four complimentary tickets for family and friends to attend the Fortinet Championship on any day.

Each daily ticket includes general admission access to the tournament, with food and beverage available for purchase. Friday and Saturday grounds tickets include admission to after-golf concerts featuring Brothers Osborne and special guest Judah & the Lion on Friday and Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ on Saturday.

Children 15 years and younger are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Children’s tickets are not required for entry.

Visit bit.ly/3OFQbps to claim free military and first responder tickets and bit.ly/3KNHXu3 to purchase a parking pass, which is not included with military and first responder tickets.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com for more information about the tournament.

Cal baseball intrasquad game Sept. 24 in Yountville

The Napa Valley Baseball Club will hold an intrasquad scrimmage between members of the UC Berkeley baseball team, whose head coach is Vintage High School alumnus Mike Neu, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

Optional donations will be accepted upon entry into the Veterans Home of California ballpark. All proceeds will benefit the Tug McGraw Foundation, helping provide services to veterans living at the home.

Ira Smith, sports director KVYN 99.3 FM, is scheduled to announce the game.

Napa High Hall of Fame dinner Sept. 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct Thomas Sims of the Class of 2004, Ted LeMasters of the Class of 2007, and John Boyett and Jake Croxdale of the Class of 2008 as this year's class at its 26th annual awards dinner Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Embassy Suites in Napa Valley.

A cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations should be made as soon as possible. The reservation deadline is Sept. 22.

In addition to honoring the athletic achievements of the Napa High community, the Hall of Fame Foundation recognizes the academic achievements of current high school seniors. The scholarship winners for 2023, Quincy Frommelt and Carlo Delanni, will also be honored at the dinner.

Visit napahighhof.org for tickets and to learn more about and make donations for the annual scholarships awarded by the Foundation.

Today in sports history: Sept. 2 1940: Byron Nelson wins the PGA 1971: Sixteen-year-old Chris Evert wins the first of her record 101 U.S. Open matches 1984: In his first NFL start, Atlanta’s Gerald Riggs rushes for 202 yards, 2 TDs 1991: Jimmy Connors rallies from 2-5 fifth-set deficit 1995: Frank Bruno wins heavyweight championship in his fourth attempt 2001: Michael Schumacher becomes winningest driver in Formula One history