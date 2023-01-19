Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Girls clinic for mountain biking Jan. 21 at Skyline

Napa Valley Composite Cycling, a mountain bike team for sixth- through 12th-graders, will hold a free Girls Only Intro to Mountain Biking event for girls in grades 6-12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. led by Coach Cari at Skyline Park. No experience is necessary.

Participants will need to have a parent sign a waiver, have food and water for three hours, dress for the outdoors and mud, bring a bike and a helmet, and meet at the Big Barn at 10 a.m.

Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase this weekend

The eighth annual Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase returns to the Bay Area at Contra Costa College Jan. 21-22. The tournament is co-hosted by Salesian College Preparatory High School and NextMax Inc. and will feature some of the best players and teams from Northern California and the West Coast, including Prolific Prep of Napa Christian.

Prolific Prep director Philippe Doherty said two potential McDonald’s All-American guards will be playing — 6-foot-2 senior guard Jared McCain of Centennial High in Corona, Calif., who is signed with Duke University and is originally from Sacramento, and 6-foot-1 senior point guard Aden Holloway of Prolific Prep, who is signed with Auburn University.

The Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase will feature 13 games in two days featuring Centennial, one of the nation’s top 20 teams, and Prolific Prep, ranked No. 2 in the country.

Featured games include Salesian vs. Centennial at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Vanden vs. Redondo Union at 9:15 p.m. Saturday; Monterey Trail vs. Clovis North at 3:45 p.m. Saturday; Bishop O’Dowd vs. Grant at 2 p.m. Saturday; Folsom vs. Moreau Catholic at 12:15 p.m. Saturday; and Prolific Prep (21-0) vs. the No. 8 team in the country Dream City Christian of Arizona (20-2) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Prolific Prep will also play Veritas Prep (Calif.) at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Along with McCain and Holloway, other notable players in the event are Centennial forward and UCLA signee Devin Williams; Centennial wing and Loyola Marymount signee Aaron McBride; Prolific Prep point guard and Xavier signee Trey Green; Prolific Prep center and Miami signee Michael Nwoko; Prolific Prep power forward and Brown signee N’Famara Dabo; Prolific Prep junior center and Baylor commit Yves Missi; Dream City Christian senior and Memphis commit David Tubek; and Dream City guard and Rice signee Gabe Warren.

The event starts at 8:45 a.m. Saturday with the first of eight games, and concludes Sunday with the first of five games starting at 9 a.m.