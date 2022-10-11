Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Gongora, 12, 2nd in Hawaii state tourney

Napa 12-year-old golfer Brooke Gongora shot her first two holes-in one the last two Julys, but she hasn’t been sitting on her laurels.

The daughter of Shon and Jamie Gongora continued to play in tournaments throughout California, including in Palm Springs, Stockton and Silicon Valley.

But her most recent finish, and best so far, was at the Hawaii State invitational at Hawaii Prince Golf Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu. The state tournament was held Sept. 24-25, with an 18-hole round each day.

Gongora shot a 77 on the first day and 72 on the second day to finish second in a very competitive field for the 12-year-old division.

Those scores will beat most high school golfers.

“When you get outside the local area and into these state and regional tournaments, the competition is impressive,” Shon Gongora said. “These girls are good.

“Brooke has been keeping an eye on the local girls’ golf scores and can’t wait to play high school golf.”

The niece of Vintage High varsity boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora shot her first two ace on July 26, 2021 at the Presidio Golf Club in San Francisco and her second during a practice round at Chardonnay Golf Club on July 29, 2022.

Optimist Youth Basketball signups under way

Napa’s Optimist Youth Basketball is holding signups for the upcoming season at the Harvest Middle School gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through October, with the exception of Oct. 17.

The league will also have sign-ups at the Napa Valley College gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the Tuesdays of Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 and the Thursdays of Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, and from 10 a.m. to noon on the Saturdays of Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Parents may also visit napaoyb.org and sign up players and pay online.

Players in the seventh-eighth grade boys and girls divisions, 9th-10th grade boys and girls divisions, and the 11th-12th grade boys and girls divisions are encouraged to sign up.

Practices start in November and games will commence Saturday, Dec. 3. The cost is $80 for the season.

For information call Jake Wilson at 707-738-8115.

Napa High Hall of Fame to celebrate 25th anniversary Oct. 22

The 25th anniversary of the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd, Napa.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. after which 1997 inductees Ed Burke (class of 1958, Les Franco (1962) and Sheri Jennum (1981), 1999 inductees Rich Harbison (1983) and Barbara Franco (coach), 2008 inductee Lori Cook (1986) and 2016 inductee Tim Mulligan (coach) are scheduled to speak.

Visit napahighhof.org for tickets or more information.

The NHSAHOF has installed 164 inductees since 1997 — 143 athletes, 11 coaches, and 10 in a special category.

Other living inductees from the first five induction classes are 1949 grad Bruce Cassayre (1997), 1952 grad Mel Boybosa (1999), 1958 grad Jesse Pittore (1999), 1959 grads Marshall Jaeger (1999), John Rawlins (1998) and Bill Robertson (2000), 1960 grads Mike Kroplin (1997) and Arlie Lloyd (2001), 1961 grad Jeff Loudon (1997), 1962 grad Rich Robertson (2000), 1964 grads Shev Aguilar (1999) and Paul Vallerga (1997), 1970 grads Warren Brusstar (1997) and Mark Lye (1997), 1971 grads Jim Henry (1998), Stuart Humpert (1998) and Barry Young (1998), and 1972 grads Russ Schamun (1997) and Stewart Walkenhorst (1997).

They also include 1973 grads Mike Delmonico (1998) and Bruce Tonascia (1997), 1974 grads Tim Scheidecker (1998) and Eric Tye (1997), 1975 grads Tom LeMasters (1997) and Matt Moon (1998), 1976 grads Steve Clerici (1997) and Rick Worel (1998), 1977 grad Bob Porter (2001), 1979 grad David Burns (1999), 1980 grad Tish Johnson (1997), 1981 grads Gregory Lane Johnson (1999) and Robert McDonald (1999), 1982 grads Randy Franck (1999), Robert Lundeen (1998) and Jack Stout (1998), 1983 grads Craig Lundeen (1998) and Thomas Sly (2000), 1984 grads Tracey Emberley (1999) and Darlene Ah-Mau Kempin (1999), 1986 grads Justin Aaron (2001) and Rory Robertson (2001) and, in the special category, Bruce McCall (2001).

The next five induction classes also include 1987 grad Lani Ah-Mau (2002), 1988 grads Kelly Hull (2003) and Troy Tallman (2003), 1989 grads Carla Fish (2004), Matt Franco (2004) and Mark Lundeen (2006), 1989 grads Troy Mott (2004), Todd Pridy (2004) and Marty Atkinson Simpson (2004), 1990 grad Jenna Mello Scripps (2005) and 1991 grad Erica Ahmann (2006).

Still alive from the next five classes are 1993 grads Tristan Austin-Ruiz (2009) and Danielle Nelson Parrish (2008), 1995 grad Darci Lewis Ward (2010), 1996 grads Katie Fontana Abbott (2011), Brooke Dunton (2011), Keri Starr Nelson Hamby (2011) and Derek Stephens (2011), coaches Mike Brown (2010), Jerry Dunlap (2020) and Bob Herlocker (2010) and, in the special category, J.C. Pickett, M.D. (2007) and Glenn Hughes (2010).

From the next five induction classes are 1970 grad Bill Ringer (2013), 1987 grads Jodi Hoyer (2012) and Jim Link (2012), 1995 grad Jose ‘Pepe’ Medina (2015), 1996 grads Jake Duckworth (2012) and Jim Nelson (2012), 1997 grads Alynda Franco Davis (2012), Kamron Jones (2015) and Kori Reid (2014), 1998 grad Kristi Nelson Crickmore (2013), 1999 grads Mandy Stephens Huggins (2014) and Matt Yourkin (2014), and 2001 grad Michael Stephens (2016).

The most recent inductees also include 1972 grad Ron Fisher (2020), 1976 grad Carlos Gonzalez (2021), 1982 grad Bill Merrill (2018), 1988 grad Jillian Imrie (2019), 1991 grad Brent Farris (2018), 1995 grad Michael Blair (2017), 1995 grad Jay Suesens (2017), 2001 grad Ed Blanton (2020), 2002 grad Michael Yanover (2018), 2003 grads Michael “Buddy” Connor Jr. (2020) and Joe LeMasters (2019), 2004 grads Jessi Emery Gibson (2020) and Michael Gibson (2020), Coach Joe Richmond (2021) and, in the special category, Bob Chance (2019), Don Inglis (2019), Marty James (2021) and Ira C. Smith (2020).

Calistoga High needs basketball coaches

Calistoga High School has openings for varsity head coach and assistant coach for each of its boys and girls basketball programs, which are to begin holding practices in early November.

Look up Calistoga at edjoin.org for more information.

Evolve Volleyball holding open gyms through October

Evolve Volleyball is holding open gyms on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings through October so players can prepare for the club’s team tryouts scheduled Nov. 5-6.

Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more details.

Justin-Siena needs girls soccer coaches

The Justin-Siena High School girls soccer program has openings for junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for the 2022-23 winter season, which begins Oct. 31 and typically runs through the end of February.

The coaches will need to attend weekly training sessions and games and should have an understanding of technical and physical development of the players. Prior coaching experience is preferred.

Send a resume to ebfranco@justin-siena.org if interested in either position.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.