Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Gongora cards third ace in 18 months

Despite rainy conditions, Napa 13-year-old Brooke Gongora carded her third hole-in-one in 17 months on Dec. 29 during the second day of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Holiday III Tournament at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach. The 36-hole tournament started Dec. 28 at Del Monte Golf Course.

Gongora used a 5 hybrid to make the 169-yard shot on the par-3 15th hole.

“If I didn’t see it in person, I wouldn’t believe it,” said her father, Shon Gongora.

Gongora shot her first ace on July 26, 2021 in a JTNC tournament at the Presidio Golf Club in San Francisco. Her second one was during a practice round at Chardonnay Golf Club on July 29, 2022.

“It was an early tee time, with non-stop rain throughout the morning,” she recalled. “Approaching the 15th hole, which happens to be the longest par 3 on the course, I looked at my range finder. It was saying 169 yards to the flag with a slight headwind. It felt long, so I pulled out my 5 hybrid. I hit a nice, straight shot at the green. It felt good going off the tee. The flag was in the back of the green, and I saw it land in the middle of the green and it continued to roll at a nice, slow pace into the bottom of the cup.

“Once it hit the cup, we heard a celebratory yell from a parent spectator and he motioned that it went in. My reaction at that point was a little reserved, because I was in competition, similar to the first time this happened. But I have to admit I was a bit in shock to think I did this again.”

Her sister, Brielyn, and mother, Jamie, ran to Brooke to give her quick hugs.

“My dad reacted almost the same as the last two times — in disbelief, saying ‘Did that go in?’ along with a big high-five,” she added. “As I approached the green to retrieve my ball from the cup, one of the spectators said he had never seen a hole-in-one in person, saying ‘That was cool!’”

Shon is still in disbelief.

“When you think about it, it is an incredible feat to do one time. But three by a 13-year-old in 17 months is crazy,” he said. “Not sure she even understands the magnitude of it, knowing this could be your last one for the rest of your life or there could be more to come. My money is on more to come.”

By the way, Brooke joked that from now on she would like Vintage High boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora to be introduced as her uncle, rather her as his niece.

Yountville Little League meeting Jan. 18

Yountville Little League will hold its first general membership meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Anyone who would like to take an active role in league operations or simply become a voting member can drop by the Yountville Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit yountvillelittleleague.com or search for Yountville Baseball on Facebook or Twitter or @yville_ll on Instagram.

Saints Wiffle Whacker Tournament Feb. 11

The St. Helena High School softball and baseball programs present the Saints Wiffle Whacker Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the baseball field starting at 9 a.m.

All proceeds will benefit the school’s softball and baseball programs.

Wiffle Ball is a variation of baseball and softball. Three players — one pitcher and two fielders — defend a cone-shaped field that is marked with specific distances for singles, doubles, triples and home runs.

There is no baserunning. Runs are scored after the appropriate number of bases are accumulated to score a run. For example, two doubles equals one run with a runner on second base.

The tournament is open to any competitors of high school age or older. The entry fee is $175 per team. Each team must have a minimum of three players and a maximum of five.

Checks should be made payable to SHHS Softball & Baseball. Visit forms.gle/WdTADa8qaTH28Tgx8 to register. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 3.

For more information, contact SHHS Athletic Director Brandon Farrell at bfarrell@sthelenaunified.org or (815) 499-6601.

Prolific Prep hosts boys hoop tourney in San Pablo Jan. 21-22

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian boys will compete in the eighth annual Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase, co-hosted by Salesian College Prep High School and NextMax Inc., Jan. 21-22 at Contra Costa College in San Pablo. Contra Costa coaches Miguel Johnson and Marshall Collins and athletic director John Wade also helped make the tournament possible.

Some of the best high school players and teams from around the country will compete.

Saturday’s matchups are:

Albuquerque Prep (N.M.) vs. Veritas (Calif.), 8:45 a.m.

Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. Trinity International (Nev.), 10:30 a.m.

Folsom vs. Moreau Catholic, 12:15 p.m.

Bishop O’Dowd vs. Grant, 2 p.m.

Clovis North vs. Monterey Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Prolific Prep vs. Dream City Christian (Ariz.), 5:45 p.m.

Salesian vs. Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Redondo Union vs. Vanden, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s matchups are:

Golden State Prep Grey (Napa) vs. TBA, 9 a.m.

Golden State Prep Black (Napa) vs. College Prep Academy (Calif.), 10:45 a.m.

Trinity International (Nev.) vs. Albuquerque Prep (N.M.), 12:30 p.m.

Dream City Christian (Ariz.) vs. Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.), 2:15 p.m.

Veritas Prep (Calif.) vs. Prolific Prep, 4 p.m.

