Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Hunter extends Boston Marathon streak

St. Helena’s Gregory Hunter finished the 125th Boston Marathon on Oct. 11 in 4 hours, 56 minutes, and 4 seconds, placing in the top 100 in his gender and 70-74 age division.
A member of the race's Quarter Century Club, Hunter has a current active streak of 27 consecutive Boston Marathons. Prior to the 2021 Boston Marathon, 104 QCC members had active streaks.
Only eight Californians in the QCC with active streaks finished this year's marathon, which is oft-regarded as the granddaddy of all marathons. He has completed 132 marathons and is one of 664 members in the 100 Marathon Club North America.
St. Helena Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 23
The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest members will be inducted during the dinner at Native Sons Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.
This year’s inductees are Artie Carr (1953; Athlete and Distinguished Service), Coach Gordon Anderson (28 years), Bret Del Bondio (1976), Bridget Maloney Malone (1999) and Robert Covey (2005).
Masks will be required to enter the event. The cost is $65 per person. Checks should be made payable to the “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574 with the name, telephone number and email address of the registrant and the names of everyone attending in their reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended. No reservations can be accepted after Oct. 21.
For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 968-5868, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 815-5535.
Calistoga needs winter coaches
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School needs coaches for JV boys basketball, JV girls basketball, junior high girls volleyball and junior high boys basketball. All four teams will begin practicing in early November.
The openings can be found by visiting edjoin.org and searching for Calistoga. Interested parties can also email athletics@calistogajusd.org.
Evolve Volleyball open gyms Oct. 20, 24, 27
Evolve Volleyball Club is holding open gyms Oct. 20, Oct. 24 and Oct. 27 at CrossWalk Church, 2590 First St., in Napa.
Players in grades 6-8 will meet from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and players in grades 9-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Team tryouts will be on Nov. 7. Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more information.
Optimist Youth Basketball Sign-Ups
Optimist Youth Basketball, back for its 42nd season in Napa after not having a season in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 restrictions, will hold sign-ups for the 2021-22 season from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Oct. 26, Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.
All sign-ups will be at the Napa Valley College gym and masks will be required. The age groups are 7th-8th Grade Boys, 9th-10th Grade Boys, 11th-12th Grade Boys, and 6th-8th Grade Girls.
The season is scheduled to start Dec. 4.
Visit napaoyb.org to sign up online. The cost is $100 per player for an eight-game season. Scholarships are given upon request, but everyone must pay at least $20. If the season is not held, refunds will be provided.
Everyone who signs up is placed on a team, gets a uniform with the sponsor’s name, and is guaranteed playing time, regardless of skill or ability to pay. If there are not enough girls to form their own league, they will be placed on a boys team if they so choose. Teams practice one night a week and play on Saturdays at the Napa Valley College gym or Silverado Middle School gym.
The league started in 1979 with 40 players on four co-ed 7th and 8th grade teams. The program has expanded to grades 6-12 and thousands of young athletes have participated over the years. Volunteers who have coached in OYB include Steve Potter, Brad Wagenknecht, Dylan Leach, Joe Donohoe, Kevin Thom and Steve Hasty.
State mandates require that everyone, including players, coaches, officials, and fans, wear a mask, even if vaccinated.
For information on the 6th-8th Grade program, call Jake Wilson at 738-8115. For more on the high school division, call Parker Hall at 252-0739.
Napa High needs coaches for JV boys hoops, spring sports
Napa High School needs a JV boys basketball head coach as well as head coaches for its track and field, badminton and boys lacrosse programs.
It is a chance to work with Athletic Director Darci Ward, who as head coach of the Napa High girls basketball program from 2003-18 guided the Grizzlies to nine Monticello Empire League championships and a 122-38 MEL record, a 295-149 overall record, and several CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearances highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2005-06.
Email Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information about the openings.