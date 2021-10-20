Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Hunter extends Boston Marathon streak

All sign-ups will be at the Napa Valley College gym and masks will be required. The age groups are 7th-8th Grade Boys, 9th-10th Grade Boys, 11th-12th Grade Boys, and 6th-8th Grade Girls.

The season is scheduled to start Dec. 4.

Visit napaoyb.org to sign up online. The cost is $100 per player for an eight-game season. Scholarships are given upon request, but everyone must pay at least $20. If the season is not held, refunds will be provided.

Everyone who signs up is placed on a team, gets a uniform with the sponsor’s name, and is guaranteed playing time, regardless of skill or ability to pay. If there are not enough girls to form their own league, they will be placed on a boys team if they so choose. Teams practice one night a week and play on Saturdays at the Napa Valley College gym or Silverado Middle School gym.

The league started in 1979 with 40 players on four co-ed 7th and 8th grade teams. The program has expanded to grades 6-12 and thousands of young athletes have participated over the years. Volunteers who have coached in OYB include Steve Potter, Brad Wagenknecht, Dylan Leach, Joe Donohoe, Kevin Thom and Steve Hasty.

State mandates require that everyone, including players, coaches, officials, and fans, wear a mask, even if vaccinated.