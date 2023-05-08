Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball, a competitive summer program founded in 1972, had signups and tryouts rained out this past Sunday and has rescheduled them for Saturday, May 13, at the Justin-Siena varsity field. Sign-ups will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and tryouts from 1 to 3 p.m.

Players cannot have been 19 years old before Aug. 1, 2021. Players should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-up. Those under age 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up.

The team will play about 25 games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and weekends. Games will begin the first weekend in June and continue into early August. Home games will be at Justin-Siena High School and road games in Yountville, Fairfield, Vallejo, Vacaville, Santa Rosa and American Canyon.

For more information, contact President-General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or (707) 312-0188.

Justin-Siena Golf Classic at Silverado on June 5

Justin-Siena High School will present its popular signature event, the Justin-Siena Golf Classic, on Monday, June 5, at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Golfers will play the North Course for a full morning of high-energy golf with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, followed by an al fresco, gourmet Classic Luncheon and silent auction at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome, whether in an organized foursome or golfing solo.

Those who are not golfers can still sign up for the Classic Luncheon in The Grove under the majestic oak tree canopy. Premium wines will be poured at each table, and complimentary wine and beer will be available at the bar. Bid on exceptional wines, exciting golf packages, and more. All auction and event proceeds benefit Braves Athletics.

The event’s Fund-a-Need will raise money for two sideline WeatherScape Team Shelters to keep Justin-Siena athletes comfortable and safe in inclement weather.

Contact Jennifer Rasler for additional information regarding ticketing, sponsorship opportunities, or donations.

Email jrasler@justin-siena.org or call (707) 255-0950 ext. 764.

Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic June 9

The fourth annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic is scheduled Friday, June 9, at Vintners Golf Club in Yountville. Registration includes a nine-hole round of golf, cart rental, gyro bar, tasty drinks, and an afterparty with live raffle and prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive.

Registration is $100 per player. Tickets to only the afterparty and auction are available for $50 per person.

The event was founded in 2019 by local media personality Bob St. Laurent to bring friends together to enjoy great golf and food while raising money for charitable causes in the Napa Valley.

The Bob St. Laurent Music Advocacy Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established with the sole purpose of keeping musicians and music alive by putting instruments directly into the hands of children in public schools. In 2022, it provided 20 ukuleles, a violin and a fender 12-string acoustic-electric guitar for the Napa High Music Program. Sponsor Dunlop USA also donated 50 guitar straps and 10 cases of guitar strings to support the guitar class created with the donation of 31 Gibson Guitars in 2021.

Visit bslmap.com to sign up for golf or just the afterparty and auction. Email info@bslmap.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Prolific Academy Basketball Camps start June 12

Prolific Academy basketball training programs are scheduled to run from June 12 until the end of July at Napa Christian Campus of Education.

Two age-group programs, Prolific Academy and Prolific Junior Academy, will involve training with coaching staff and players from the 2023 Grind Session World Champion Prolific Prep team. Both academies offer places for athletes to eat, sleep and train.

Both programs can be tailored to a son’s or daughter’s needs. They range from 1-3 workouts a day, with commuter, full-day, overnight or single-workout packages. The highly structured training schedule can include over five hours of player development each day, enabling athletes the ability to maximize their focus and their results.

The camps are for players ages 13 and older. Younger prospects are advised to sign up for the junior program. Any parent who feels their child would like to be moved up to the older division because of skill level should contact the staff at prolificsummeracademy@gmail.com or (707) 849-1212.

Visit prolificprep.org and click Training to sign up or for more information.

Golf tournament for Feeding it Forward set June 12

The second annual Downtown Joe’s & Billco’s Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park on June 12 will benefit nonprofit Feeding it Forward in its mission to prevent food waste and end hunger in Napa County.

The inaugural version of the event, held at Chardonnay Golf Club on Sept. 19, 2022, saw 104 golfers raise $10,000 for Feeding It Forward. This year’s goal is $20,000, according to Feeding it Forward Chair and Founder David Busby.

This year’s tournament will be open to 144 golfers.

“With the support of our community, we provide food to Napa County’s vulnerable population of

older adults, veterans, children, families, and the working poor,” Busby said in a press release. “Unfortunately, in Napa County, one in 10 adults and one in five children are food insecure, based on a study done in 2018, and (that trend) most likely has increased due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, fires, and inflation. We are requesting participation and donations to raise funds for a facility’s operating cost, vehicle, and operational costs, i.e., compostable or environmentally safe packaging, food safety supplies, etc., to safely recover through distributing the perishable food.”

Other than signing up a foursome for the tournament and dinner fundraiser, the community can help by donating goods, gift cards, wine (Magnums or large formats preferred), services, or experiences for the event’s silent auction or raffle, becoming a sponsor of the event, being a hole sponsor, or making swag donations for attendees’ goodie bags.

Feeding it Forward volunteers and staff recover excess perishable and prepared food from restaurants, markets and festivals and transport it to Napa County residents in need, store it for when it is needed, or distribute it to other organizations that focus on actively feeding residents.

Clients who benefit from Feeding it Forward include affordable housing residents, farm workers, homeless shelters, and low-income workers.

A Platinum sponsorship of $10,000 includes premier signage on all holes, two foursomes, logo on balls, tees and gift bags, and prominent inclusion and logo placement in all media materials.

A Gold sponsorship of $5,000 includes premier signage at all par-3 holes, two foursomes, logo on balls, tees and gift bags, and prominent inclusion and logo placement in all media materials.

A Silver sponsorship of $3,000 includes one foursome, deluxe company signage on two specialty holes, banquet recognition, and inclusion in media materials.

A Bronze sponsorship of $1,000 includes one foursome, deluxe company signage, banquet recognition and acknowledgment in the program.

A Hole sponsorship of $200 includes signage at the hole, banquet recognition and acknowledgment in the program.

An In-Kind sponsorship is a donation to the silent auction and includes signage, description of in-kind donations, banquet recognition, and acknowledgment in the program.

Visit fifnv.perfectgolfevent.com for more information or to register.

Fortinet Championship needs golf volunteers

The PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, which returns to Silverado Resort and Spa Sept. 14–17, is accepting applications for new volunteers. Voted the most fan-friendly PGA Tour event, the tournament is an annual event in the FedEx Cup Fall Series. It welcomes a combination of top-tier players and the next generation of stars as well as more than 900 volunteers who play vital roles in making the tournament a success.

Notable participants have included Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

“This event simply wouldn’t be possible without our group of dedicated volunteers,” said Andy McDowell, executive director of the Fortinet Championship. “Their hard work and commitment make a huge impact on the success of the championship, and we’re grateful for their support. We encourage anyone who is passionate about serving and supporting the Napa Valley community to sign up.”

Volunteers work in tandem with the tournament team and PGA Tour personnel to assist with aspects such as gallery management, hospitality, greeting, ticket taking, and spotting. Volunteers can sign up to help on one of about 30 committees. Previous experience or knowledge of golf are not needed.

Volunteers are a driving force in enabling the Fortinet Championship to help the PGA Tour surpass $3 billion in lifetime charitable giving. Net proceeds of the event are donated to a number of charitable organizations throughout the greater Napa Valley area, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind behind-the-scenes experience watching PGA Tour stars compete, volunteers each receive a branded Fortinet Championship uniform that includes a polo, jacket and hat, a volunteer bag, a commemorative pin, one weekly guest ticket with a chance to earn an additional ticket, concert access, breakfast and lunch each day worked and access to an exclusive volunteer appreciation event. A one-time registration fee is required for first-time volunteers to help offset the costs of the uniform package.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com/volunteer to sign up or for more information on committee descriptions. The event is managed by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.

Silverado to hold tennis camps

Courts refinished with three for pickleball added

With nine freshly refinished tennis courts as well as three new pickleball courts, Silverado Resort and Spa has announced its tennis programs for 2023 that include camps and clinics for all ages and aptitudes.

Katie Dellich, a USPTA elite professional who has been named one of the “Top 50 Best Coaches in America” by The Tennis Channel, oversees what Tennis Resorts Online considers one of the world’s 14 best tennis programs.

The camps are for hotel guests and club members, and locals based on availability.

Here are the programs currently taking sign-ups:

Backhands, Vines and Volleys, an adult tennis camp for the resort’s hotel guests and club members, will have six sessions from which to choose — April 24-26, May 18-20, June 22-24, Oct. 5-7, Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28. Participants enjoy an “energetic three-day experience that includes a wide variety of drills on groundstrokes, volleys, transitions, serves, returns and strategies, along with live ball, friendly match play and a bit of bubbly.” A hotel reservation confirmation is required to reserve. Camp participants are guaranteed a late checkout on the day of departure.

The Tennis Beginner Boot Camp is a three-day comprehensive clinic for adults in which tennis professionals provide expert guidance and personal instruction on all the fundamentals in a fun, low-stakes play format. The sessions will be April 13-15, May 10-12 and Aug. 14-16.

Other options for adults include “Live Ball,” which is 90 minutes of non-stop tennis action on Saturdays and Sundays, and “Drill and Play” sessions, which are live ball-hitting drills and training sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Private lessons are also available. Tennis racquets and other equipment are available to rent.

For children, programs are designed to not only hone court skills but help players get active, develop friendships and interpersonal skills, and learn about fair play.

Summer Golf, Tennis, Swim Camps are designed to engage children ages 6-12 in three- or four-day camps. They are June 12-15, June 19-22, June 26-29, July 3-6, July 10-13, July 17-20, July 24-27, July 31-Aug. 3, and Aug. 7-10.

Holiday Break Golf and Tennis Camps last three days and strive to teach leadership skills, racquet skills and competition in a fun and supportive team atmosphere. Dates are April 3-5, April 10-12, Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 18-20.

The After School Fall Golf and Tennis Camp will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4-6 p.m., from Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-19, Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Nov. 7-9, and Nov. 14-16.

All tennis courts have been improved and resurfaced with Plexipave in a “vibrant, Indian Wells pro purple hue,” Dellich said. “This color makes for an optimal player and spectator experience from a visibility standpoint, providing contrast which is critical for viewing the ball.”

The pickleball courts were created by Vintage Contractors, which specializes in the installation of sport, recreation and industrial surface materials.

Visit silveradoresort.com and click Tennis for more information.