Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Joe DiMaggio Baseball tryouts, signups May 22

Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball is a competitive summer league celebrating its 50th anniversary this season. The Napa team has signups from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Justin-Siena High School varsity field. Tryouts will follow, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Napa team is scheduled to play about 25 games from the first weekend in June until early August, all on Wednesdays except for three weekend games. Home games will be at Justin-Siena High School.

Players cannot have been 20 years old before August 1, 2021 to be eligible. Each player should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-ups. Any player under the age of 18 will need a parent signature. Those not selected will receive a full refund. All returning players must sign up.

Games begin Games are usually played on Wednesdays and three games on the weekends.

Any questions can be directed to President/General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or 707-312-0188.

707 Basketball Camp in June, July

The 707 Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 is slated to return June 27-30 and July 18-21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camp, directed by Tony Prescott and David Granucci, is to focus on skill development, team building and competition. Skills taught are to include shooting, ball handling, footwork, one-on-one moves, team offense and defensive techniques.

Cost is $195 per camper.

Visit 707premier.com to register or email 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Justin-Siena golf fundraiser June 6

The Justin-Siena Golf Classic, the only event dedicated solely to raising money for the 30-plus teams in the high school’s athletic program, is scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday, June 6 on Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course.

Known as the Winetaster’s Cup when it was last held nine years ago, the tournament includes a reception and luncheon under the oak trees in The Grove, silent auction and Fund-A-Need. Those who become sponsors can receive advertising, promotional placements and gifts for guests. Three sponsorship levels are available for individuals or corporate groups — bronze ($1,500), silver ($3,000) and gold ($5,000), as well as hole-sponsor opportunities ($150) for families and small businesses.

Cost is $400 per golfer, $1,600 per foursome, or $125 for lunch only. Registration closes May 16.

To register for the tournament, become a sponsor or make a donation, visit bit.ly/373Oroh or contact Andrew Bettencourt at abettencourt@justin-siena.org or 707-255-0950, ext. 645.

Justin-Siena has opening for varsity football head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a varsity football head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school

competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section. Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in

student-athletes.

The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics. The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful varsity football program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach is expected to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant

coaches, scheduling and budget oversight.

The varsity football program will be active from June 2022 through November or December 2022.

The head coach embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of

coaching philosophy, and an employment application (found in the Employment section of the

Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to Assistant for Student Services Ms. Alejandra Alvarado-Basulto at aalvarado@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title

IX employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

For more information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org. Review of applications will begin immediately. The position is open until filled.

Justin-Siena has opening for girls golf head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a girls golf head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school competes in

the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section. Candidates must have a

commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in

student-athletes. The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful girls golf program that aligns with the

core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach is expected to lead the program in all

phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant

coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight. The girls golf program will be active from August 2022

through November 2022. The head coach embraces the responsibility of being a positive role

model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of

coaching philosophy, and an employment application (found in the Employment section of the

Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to Assistant for Student Services Ms. Alejandra Alvarado-Basulto at aalvarado@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

For more information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org. A review of applications will begin immediately. The position is open until filled.

Napa United to hold soccer tryouts in May

The Napa United youth soccer organization will hold tryouts for its elite boys and girls teams in May. Its club and academy programs, as well as its top-level MLS NEXT teams, all have roster spots available for the 2022-23 season in all age groups, U8 through U19.

“This is a very exciting upcoming year for our growing girls program,” said Caiman Stevens, who heads Napa United girls program, adding that with Napa Valley 1839 FC’s addition of a Women’s Professional Soccer League team as well as “our increased focus on college placement and participation in high-level tournaments, our girls program is set to offer players the best opportunity yet for development.”

The club says any player interested in reaching their maximum potential in a challenging and player-centered environment is encouraged to come out.

Recreational league sign-ups are also open and will continue through the end of May.

Napa United’s player pathway pyramid offers opportunities at all levels, from recreational leagues all the way up to MLS NEXT, the most elite player-development platform in the country.

“This is a very exciting time for our club and our community,” Napa United Head of Soccer Operations Gavin Taylor. “We’ve been working hard over the past several years on team and player development. Our rec programs continue to bring the joy of the game to any child interested in participating, while the addition of high-level coaching and training at the more advance levels allows us to prepare and advocate for college and professional placement for our most dedicated and competitive players.”

Visit napaunited.org to sign up for a tryout or a recreation league. That website and facebook.com/NapaUnited have more information.

Big Game Mini-Golf June 1

The 17th annual Big Game Mini-Golf match between the leadership students at Napa High and Vintage High is slated for 3 p.m. June 1 at the Scandia Fun Center in Fairfield.

Ten putters from each high school will each compete in a one-on-one competition over 18 holes. The low total score in each match is worth 1 point, and ties are worth a half-point each.

Napa Leadership is the defending champion and leads the series all-time, 9-7.

Trophies will be presented to the winning team and best individual putter, and “go bananas” treats will be shared by all. The tournament director is Roger Bubel.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.