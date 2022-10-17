Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Justin-Siena has opening for boys lacrosse head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a varsity boys lacrosse head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section.

Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will be expected to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.

The head coach must be a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena High School. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

The varsity boys lacrosse program will be active from January through April or May 2023.

To apply, email a letter of Interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and an employment application (found at justin-siena.org under Employment) to the Assistant Athletic Director, Mr. Andrew Bettencourt, at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.

Visit justin-siena.org or email Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information.

St. Helena Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 29

The ninth annual St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 29 at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

Katie Decker (2001), Madelyn Densberger Levesque (2011) and Charles Bertoli (2012) will be inducted as athletes. Erik Zaidel (1976-1981) will be inducted as a coach while Jeff King (1974) will be inducted in the distinguished service category.

There will be a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.

Cost is $70 per person. Make check payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for 8 are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Jim Gamble at Jim@WindyBayLLC.com or (707) 696-7141, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.

Optimist Youth Basketball signups under way

Napa’s Optimist Youth Basketball is holding signups for the upcoming season at the Harvest Middle School gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The league will also have sign-ups at the Napa Valley College gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the Tuesdays of Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 and the Thursdays of Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, and from 10 a.m. to noon on the Saturdays of Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Parents may also visit napaoyb.org to sign up players and pay online.

Players in the seventh-eighth grade boys and girls divisions, 9th-10th grade boys and girls divisions, and the 11th-12th grade boys and girls divisions are encouraged to sign up.

Practices start in November and games will commence Saturday, Dec. 3. The cost is $80 for the season.

For information call Jake Wilson at 707-738-8115.

Calistoga High needs basketball coaches

Calistoga High School has openings for varsity head coach and assistant coach for each of its boys and girls basketball programs, which are to begin holding practices in early November.

Look up Calistoga at edjoin.org for more information.

Evolve Volleyball holding open gyms through October

Evolve Volleyball is holding open gyms on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings through October so players can prepare for the club’s team tryouts scheduled Nov. 5-6.

Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more details.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.