Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Last Lemieux aquatics day set April 2 at Vintage

The 16th and final Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration is scheduled Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.

“The Shannon” — which returns one final time after being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns the last two years — is a day of family fun to which all aquatics athletes from Calistoga, Justin Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Vintage high schools are invited. There will be synchronized swimming, water polo, diving, and fun coed swimming relays, including the costume, T-shirt and floatie relays.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for age 12 and under. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack will be available for lunch. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund. To date, the fund has awarded $131,500 in scholarships to 263 deserving graduates from all participating schools.

The Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit, so each donation is tax deductible. Its EIN# is 56-2513094.

For more information, Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.

Yountville Little League taking signups

Yountville Little League is accepting applications for the 2022 baseball season. The league is looking to field a team in each of its four divisions: “A” is for ages 5-6 with pitching by coaches and hitting off a tee; “AA” is for ages 7-8 and has coaches pitching; “AAA” is for ages 9-10 and has players pitching; and Majors is for ages 11-12 and has players pitching.

Practices start in late February and the season runs from March into June. Cost is $125 per child; scholarships and sibling discounts are available. E-mail yvbaseballsecretary@gmail.com to get a registration form.

The league thanks marquee sponsors Kiwanis Club of Yountville, Bardessono Family, Ilsley Vineyards, and Ranch Market Too, along with many other donors, for their support.

Water polo club welcomes ages 5-18

The Vine Valley Water Polo Club offers programs for athletes ages 5-18 of any experience level, as well as programs for athletes new to aquatic sports.

The club has built strong connections in the Napa Valley water polo community.

“I feel like Napa has been in the dark as far as high-level water polo is concerned,” said Vine Valley Water Polo Club founder and general manager Dan D’Angelo. “We had good clubs with good coaches, but they could never achieve their goals because they struggled to get younger players to join early enough. That’s why I started Vine Valley. Providing local athletes with a strong water polo foundation not only helps them to become happier and healthier, but gives them a tangible head start in a sport that continues to grow and evolve.”

Visit vinewaterpolo.com for more information or to register.

Calistoga Little League’s online sign-ups under way

Calistoga Little League is taking online signups for players ages 4-14 wishing to play tee-ball, baseball and softball in 2022.

Online registration is open through Feb. 20, but Calistoga Little League organizer Brian Fennen said it's best to sign up as soon as possible.

Napa Valley men’s rugby club needs players

The Napa Valley men’s rugby club known as the “Wine Thieves” is looking for new recruits. The club has moved into Northern California’s Division IV, which is seen as a more developmental division designed to teach and train for higher levels.

The club was established in 2013 and in its nine-year history has already qualified for the USA Rugby Division III National Semifinals and National Quarterfinals, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

For more information, contact player-coach Paul Hughes at napavalleyrfc@yahoo.com or 732-6255.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.