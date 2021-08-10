Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa High athletic director Ward is SportsVine guest on Aug. 14

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Napa High School Athletic Director Darci Ward on Aug. 14 as the guest of Vintage High Athletic Director Cam Neal, a frequent guest host of the show.

Duey Green, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster, and Kent Fry have also been guests hosts of the show, which repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.

20 & Over women’s fastpitch league seeks players

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association is looking to start a “drop-in” women’s fastpitch softball league, where players who are available will drop in and teams will be formed on the day of each game. Each team would play one game per week, on a Tuesday or Thursday, from late August to early October.

Fees are to be determined. Those interested should email NVGFA President Pat O’Brien at pato61@sbcglobal.net as soon as possible.

NV Baseball Club taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23