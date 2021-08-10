Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa High athletic director Ward is SportsVine guest on Aug. 14

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Napa High School Athletic Director Darci Ward on Aug. 14 as the guest of Vintage High Athletic Director Cam Neal, a frequent guest host of the show.
Duey Green, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster, and Kent Fry have also been guests hosts of the show, which repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.
20 & Over women’s fastpitch league seeks players
The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association is looking to start a “drop-in” women’s fastpitch softball league, where players who are available will drop in and teams will be formed on the day of each game. Each team would play one game per week, on a Tuesday or Thursday, from late August to early October.
Fees are to be determined. Those interested should email NVGFA President Pat O’Brien at pato61@sbcglobal.net as soon as possible.
NV Baseball Club taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23
Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.
Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.
See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.
North Bay Realtors charity golf tourney Aug. 27
The Napa Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors will hold its 10th annual charity golf tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be lunch, a reception, auctions and an awards ceremony.
Proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships.
Visit bit.ly/3zxgTqP to sign up or for more information.
Napa High needs boys lacrosse coach, JV hoop coaches
Napa High School has a varsity head coach opening for boys lacrosse and JV coach openings for boys basketball and girls basketball.
Email Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information.
