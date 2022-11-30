Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa High Spiritleaders' Day of Dance & Cheer Dec. 11

The seventh annual Day of Dance and Cheer, hosted by the Napa High School Spiritleaders, scheduled Sunday, Dec. 11.

The largest dance event in the county, with more than 500 participating last year, it will be held in Messner Gym starting at noon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Hollie Johnson, Napa High School dance director, created the event to showcase all of the talent in the valley and bring unity for those that all share the same passion for dance and cheer. All schools and dance studios are invited to come for free to showcase their favorite routines. Coaches also come for free and are treated to a free lunch.

“We love bringing teams together,” Johnson said. “It’s my dancers’ favorite time of year. They always talk about the supportive environment and the new friends they make.”

Groups signed up are Ikonic Dance Studio of Vallejo, NV Dance Company of Napa, American Canyon Cheer, The Dance House Napa Valley of Napa, Justin-Siena Dance Department, Napa Spiritleaders, NHS Dance Department, St. Helena’s Legacy Dance Collective, Vintage Cheer & Dance of Napa, and Vintage Performing Arts Dance of Napa.

Every year, the Spiritleaders make a donation from the event to a worthy cause. They have donated to the NorCal fire victims twice, as well as the Alaina Housley Voice Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. This year, they are donating to an NHS student fund for Gracie Marek, who is currently fighting bone cancer.

Tickets should be purchased ahead of time as the event may sell out. They are available by clicking a link at napahigh.nvusd.org/spiritleaders or in the bio on the instagram pages @nhsspiritleaders or @nhsdancedept. Email Johnson at hjohnson@nvusd.org for more information.

MMA returns to Napa Valley Expo on Saturday

SF Combat will hold its 10th mixed martial arts event of the year, SFC 9 Holiday Smash, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Napa County Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.

Doors at Chardonnay Hall open at 4 p.m. and the first of 12 bouts is scheduled for 5 p.m. General admission is $65, with VIP seats for $110.

The promoters said they are hoping to make it the biggest single-day toy drive in Napa along with SF Combat’s biggest MMA event of 2022. They said every person who brings a toy will receive a $5 discount on their admission, noting that they normally have 600 to 800 spectators per show.

Follow SFCombat on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Yountville Little League meeting Monday

Yountville Little League will hold its winter meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the Yountville Community Center.

Any adult person actively interested in furthering the objectives of Yountville Little League may become a Regular Volunteer Member for the 2023 season and is invited to attend the winter meeting to register their membership and maintain eligibility to be a nominee and/or vote for the Board of Directors at the league’s general meeting on Jan. 10.

The membership fee for Regular Members is $1 and is non-refundable. For parents who have registered their children for the upcoming season, their membership fee is included in the registration fee for their child. For those members who do not have participating children in the league, in addition to the $1 membership fee a $50 donation is highly encouraged but not mandatory. Background checks apply.

For more information, visit yountvillelittleleague.com or the Yountville Baseball page on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @yville_ll, or contact the league office at Yountvillebaseball@gmail.com or 510) 899-1628.

Optimist Youth Basketball signups online, by phone

Sign-ups for Optimist Youth Basketball, a Napa league, continue for the 9th-10th Grade and 11th-12th Grade divisions by going online at napaoyb.org or calling Parker Hall at (707) 287-1451. Players are allowed to play with friends on the same team. Girls are welcome.

Prolific Prep hoop camps Dec. 19-22

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host its Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.

For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849, 1212.