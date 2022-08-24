Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa Rugby Club plays touch on Thursday nights

The Napa Rugby Club is playing two-hand touch rugby at Kennedy Park on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All ages, genders and experience levels are welcome.

Call Paul at (707) 732-6255 for more information.

First Street Napa to kick off week of PGA tourney

The First Street Napa shopping district will kick off the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a week-long series of events on its property that include a putting challenge and autographs with PGA Tour golfers, a celebratory VIP dinner at Compline, family-fun scavenger hunt, a grand raffle prize to “Go Inside The Ropes” at the Fortinet Championship and walk with many of the world’s best golfers as they play.

The First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge is part of a promotional partnership between First Street Napa and Fortinet and community sponsors. All events will take place in front of Compline, 1300 First St., from 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 through Sept. 17. Proceeds will go to a Napa charity, Alaina’s Voice Foundation.

“This is a very special opportunity for First Street Napa to partner with the Fortinet Championship and the PGA Tour as its ‘Official Shopping Destination’ to bring a family fun series of golf-themed events to the Napa community during tournament week,” said Todd Zapolski, managing member of First Street Napa. “First Street Napa exists to bring engaging experiences to the Napa region and its visitors so they may enjoy the unique food, wine, history and cultural distinctions that Napa has to offer.”

Starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 14, members of the public are invited to practice their putting skills on a custom-designed collection of challenging putting holes, and to participate in a scavenger hunt to win raffle prizes and giveaways. From 5 to 6 p.m., raffle ticket winners will be announced to “Putt with The Pros” on an expert-only putting hole.

A celebratory PGA Tour kickoff VIP dinner will take place at Compline at 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Visit bit.ly/3Cl5bEB to purchase tickets to the dinner.

Event activities include “Putt with The Pros” putting challenge and autographs on Sept. 14; a grand prize raffle drawing to “Go Inside The Ropes” at this year’s Fortinet Championship and walk with PGA Tour players; golf-related gift offerings at First Street Napa retail shops; a family scavenger hunt; promotional giveaways and prizes; wine tasting experiences; and an Alaina’s Voice Foundation donation event.

First Street Napa and Fortinet will operate free shuttle bus service between First Street Napa and Silverado Resort and Spa for the public to experience world-class golf, shopping, dining, wine tasting, and activities for families.

Visit Napa Valley is this year’s Presenting Sponsor and Community Partner sponsor for the 2022 First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge. Community Champion sponsors are Acore Capital, Archer Hotel Napa, The Doctors Company, and Perfect Puree. Community Advocate sponsors include The Bennington Napa, California Brandy House, and Eiko’s.