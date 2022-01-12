 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Capsule

Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa Valley men’s rugby club needs players

Local Report

The Napa Valley men’s rugby club known as the “Wine Thieves” is looking for new recruits. The club has moved into Northern California’s Division IV, which is seen as a more developmental division designed to teach and train for higher levels.

The club was established in 2013 and in its nine-year history has already qualified for the USA Rugby Division III National Semifinals and National Quarterfinals, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

The Wine Thieves will compete in the Wine Country 10’s’ Tournament at Comstock Middle School in Santa Rosa this Saturday, Jan. 15 and look to use it as an opportunity to welcome in new players. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

A practice scheduled for Jan. 8 at Kennedy Park was canceled due to field conditions. With field availability in limbo, anyone interested is encouraged to contact player-coach Paul Hughes at napavalleyrfc@yahoo.com or 732-6255.

Calistoga Little League’s online sign-ups under way

Calistoga Little League is taking online signups for players ages 4-14 wishing to play tee-ball, baseball and softball in 2022.

Online registration is open through Feb. 20, but Calistoga Little League organizer Brian Fennen said it's best to sign up as soon as possible.

"We have only three months to register, hold tryouts, put together teams, and create game schedules," he said. "We will be combining with St. Helena and other local Little Leagues for exciting competition in 2022."

Adults are needed to volunteer as managers, coaches, umpires or team parents, as well.

Visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca to register or for more information.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

