A fundraising meet with special rules called “Napa Valley’s First Annual High School Track and Field Twilight Showcase” is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Helena High School’s Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

All six Napa Valley high schools with track programs — American Canyon, Calistoga, Justin-Siena, Napa, St. Helena and Vintage — are expected to participate.

Only one runner, thrower or jumper from each school is entered into each event, presumably the fastest, “thus a showcase of Napa Valley’s top talent in track and field all in one place in one night,” said St. Helena head coach Bob Cantrall. An athlete can be entered in up to four events.

The final event will be the mixed 4x400 relay, featuring teams of two girls and two boys each.

The school with the most points at the end of the night takes home the trophy. Awards will also go to the top three finishers in each event.

Hot meals for athletes and spectators will be prepared and sold by the SHHS culinary class.

There will also be a raffle for significant prizes. Suggested donations at the gate will be $6 for general admission and $3 for students and seniors.

Proceeds will benefit the SHHS track and field program.

St. Helena taking Hall of Fame nominations through April 15

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the class of 2023. Deadline for nominations is April 15.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service. To be eligible as an athlete, a candidate must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2013 or earlier) and competed in at least two sports.

To be eligible as a coach, a candidate must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.

To be eligible in the distinguished service category, a candidate must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at St. Helena High School, or contributed in some substantial way to St. Helena athletic programs.

All nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Tom Hoppe by phone (707-815-5535) or by email at tomhoppe@comcast.net.

It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide accurate information on the athletic accomplishments of the nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must be provided to support all accomplishments and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates, or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages.