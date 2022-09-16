Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups start Sept. 20

Napa’s Optimist Youth Basketball league will conduct early-bird sign-ups for the 2022-23 season the Tuesdays of Sept. 20 and 27 and the Thursdays of Sept. 27 and 29.

Players in the seventh-eighth-grade boys and girls divisions, ninth-10th-grade boys and girls divisions, and 11th-12th-grade boys and girls divisions will be held in the Napa Valley College gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day. Cost is $80 per player. Sign-ups can also be done napaoyb.org.

Practices start in November and games start in December.

For more general information, or about a preseason workout program for seventh- and eighth-graders in October, call Jake Wilson at 707-738-8115.

Evolve Volleyball open gyms start Sept. 25

Evolve Volleyball will have open gyms on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings beginning Sept. 25 and 28. The club said open gyms are a great way for players to prepare for the Evolve team tryouts scheduled Nov. 5-6.

Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more details.

Parks and Rec Volleyball Sessions begin soon

For the ninth straight year, Napa Parks and Recreation is offering fall volleyball sessions for 9- to 11-year-olds and 12- to 14-year-olds. Sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Enrollment is available at bit.ly/3qnyHlP under Classes & Activities.

Justin-Siena needs girls soccer coaches

The Justin-Siena High School girls soccer program has openings for junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for the 2022-23 winter season, which begins Oct. 31 and typically runs through the end of February.

The coaches will need to attend weekly training sessions and games, and should have an understanding of technical and physical development of the players. Prior coaching experience is preferred.

Send a resume to ebfranco@justin-siena.org if interested in either position.

Spiritleaders’ cheer and dance clinic Sept. 30

The 39-time national champion Napa High School Spiritleaders will hold their annual Youth Cheer & Dance Clinic for kindergartners through eighth-graders from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

Registration is from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Messner Gym. The cost of the clinic is $40, which includes an award ribbon and goodie bag. Clinic T-shirts will be available for $20. No pre-payments or pre-registration will be accepted and no arrivals will be permitted on campus before 3:45 p.m. It’s all walk-in registration.

Participants should bring a water bottle, eat a snack beforehand, and wear comfortable blue, gold and white clothes.

This year, for the first time, registration and the clinic will both be in Messner Gym and parents will be welcome to stay and watch, though it’s not required.

After learning age-appropriate routines, participants will walk to Memorial Stadium with their buddy instructor and perform with the Spiritleaders at halftime of the junior varsity game against American Canyon.

Also new will be four locations at the stadium at which to pick up children immediately after the halftime performance, in hopes of speeding up the process.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

St. Helena state champs to be honored

Members of St. Helena High School’s state-champion volleyball teams of 1982 and 1984 will be honored at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the school’s gym, between the Saints’ junior varsity and varsity volleyball matches against Clear Lake.

On Friday, Sept. 30, there will be a drinks-only Community Welcome party at Crane Park at 6 p.m. and a ceremony at the homecoming football game against Lower Lake, just before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Members of the 1982 and 1984 teams are asked to send any photos they may have from those seasons to Athletic Director Brandon Farrell at St. Helena High School, 1401 Grayson Ave., St. Helena, CA, 94574. They should write their name and phone number on the back of each photo so they can be returned after the event.

Digital photos can be emailed to Farrell at bfarrell@sthelenaunified.org or Heidi Holzhauer at heidiaholzhauer@yahoo.com. Photos are needed by Monday, Sept. 19.

Members of the state champion teams should RSVP to bfarrell@sthelenaunified.org or heidiaholzhauer@yahoo.com by Sept. 16.

Five to enter St. Helena Hall of Fame Oct. 29

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its five-member 2022 class on Oct. 29 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.

The new inductees are Erik Zaidel (coach honoree, 1976-81), Jeff King (special category, Class of 1974), Katie Decker (Class of 2001), Madelyn “Maddy” Densberger (Class of 2011) and Charles Bertoli (Class of 2012).

Cost is $70 per person. Checks can be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574, with name, telephone number, email address, and the names of all who are on the reservation. Tables of 8 are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 707-968-5860, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 707-815-5535.