Running for the St. Helena Track Club, St. Helena High junior Eva Williams broke her personal record in the girls 600 meters by nearly 10 seconds with a time of 1 minute, 44.74 seconds to place 30th out of 47 qualifiers at the California Winter Championships in Arcadia on Saturday.

Teammate Kit Parker, a St. Helena High sophomore in her first-ever season of track and field, also recorded a personal best in placing 107th in the preliminaries of the boys 60 meters in 7.48 seconds.

Napa Valley Umpires meeting, clinic Feb. 19

The Napa Valley Umpires Association will hold a meeting and clinic from 12:45 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Justin-Siena High School. It will take place in the Gasser Resource Center, across the driveway from the varsity baseball field.

Aspiring umpires should be at least in high school and have a knowledge of the game of baseball and be willing to learn how to facilitate the game for the enjoyment of the players. Anyone interested in umpiring should call or text Steve Meyer at (707) 312-0188 for further information.

Saints Wiffle Whacker Tournament Feb. 11

The St. Helena High School softball and baseball programs present the Saints Wiffle Whacker Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the baseball field starting at 9 a.m.

All proceeds will benefit the school’s softball and baseball programs.

Wiffle Ball is a variation of baseball and softball. Three players — one pitcher and two fielders — defend a cone-shaped field that is marked with specific distances for singles, doubles, triples and home runs.

There is no baserunning. Runs are scored after the appropriate number of bases are accumulated to score a run. For example, two doubles equals one run with a runner on second base.

The tournament is open to any competitors of high school age or older. The entry fee is $175 per team. Each team must have a minimum of three players and a maximum of five.

Checks should be made payable to SHHS Softball & Baseball. Visit forms.gle/WdTADa8qaTH28Tgx8 to register. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 3.

For more information, contact SHHS Athletic Director Brandon Farrell at bfarrell@sthelenaunified.org or (815) 499-6601.

Calistoga High has football coach openings

The Calistoga High football program has openings for the paid positions of head coach and two assistant coaches.

The Wildcats play 8-man football in the North Central League II and have a rich history of success, reaching the North Coast Section semifinals the last three seasons. They get a strong turnout of players each season. Last year they finished with 33 players on the roster, 17 of whom are eligible to return this fall.

“We are looking for a dynamic, experienced and enthusiastic head coach to continue guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the field,” Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said. “The football program is well supported by both the district and athletic department.”

Interested applicants should apply online through edjoin.org.

Parks and Rec youth volleyball begins in March

The Napa Parks and Recreation Department’s youth volleyball sessions will be offered Mondays at Las Flores Community Center from March 6-27 for ages 9-11 and from March 22 through April 30 for ages 12-15.

Sessions will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Monday. The older division with play in a tournament with teams from the St. Helena and Calistoga parks and rec departments on April 30.

The cost is $129 for the younger division and $229 for the older division.

To register or for more information, visit cityofnapa.org or call (707) 257-9307.

Justin-Siena needs volleyball, water polo cheer head coaches

Justin-Siena High School is seeking head coaches for varsity volleyball, varsity girls water polo and varsity cheer for the 2023-2024 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League of the North Coast Section.

The positions are part-time and come with competitive stipends, however, some consideration for full-time positions may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

Each successful candidate must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. They will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.

The volleyball and cheer programs will be active from summer through early November, and girls water polo from August through October.

Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website) to Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

For further information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org.

Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

