Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Prolific Prep’s Nwoko to announce college plans Thursday

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian high school boys basketball program announces that senior Michael Nwoko will choose his college or university at 12:45 p.m. Thursday live at 247Sports.com

The 6-foot-9 power forward-center participated in the Wootten Camp in Mansfield, Texas this past weekend with two teammates, 6-8 junior Zion Sensley and 6-6 junior Paul McNeil Jr. Two other members of the Crew who were invited but unable to attend were 6-11 junior Yves Missi and 6-foot senior Trey Green.

Prolific Prep director Philippe Doherty said Nwoko has a 3.85-plus GPA and had a “great summer” with Prolific Prep and AAU teammate Aden Holloway, a 6-1 senior point guard who is committed to Auburn, on Team CP3 of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Doherty said Nwoko also played for Team Canada’s U18 squad in June at the FIBA Americas Championship, averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds in the tournament — culminating in a 20-point, 7-rebound performance in the third-place game against Argentina.

Nwoko has also made officially visits to the University of Miami, Georgia Tech University, Providence College, Northwestern University and Vanderbilt University.

Prolific Prep player needs host family

Nigeria native Daniel Ikuchukwu, a 6-foot-10 sophomore who will be playing basketball for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian this winter, needs a host family.

“Daniel is an unbelievable gentle giant,” Prolific Prep director Philippe Doherty said. “He is always smiling and so thankful for the opportunity to be here in Napa. He arrived here in early September and has already made an impression with the community.

"He has two younger brothers and one younger sister that he adores. He speaks fluent English because English is the common language in Nigeria. Daniel is an awesome individual in the classroom and on the court. Despite his great work in school and in basketball, Daniel can never study enough during his free time.”

Ikuchukwu attended the NBA Africa Academy in Senegal.

“He shined there and got a ton of publicity and eyes on himself and his basketball game,” Doherty said. “We’re so excited for Daniel to get here because we know he’ll excel and thrive in school, on the court and in the community. During the year he will have rides from his coaches, and his schedule is regimented since he is on a Prolific Prep team that travels a lot.

“Daniel is a great kid, really mature, and used to taking care of himself, which makes him a joy to have. He is so thankful and is always tapping his chest in a gesture of gratitude and thanks. He is a kind, gentle, respectful and gracious young man whose future is so bright.”

Ikuchukwu will need to stay with the host family until June 2023. Those interested can contact Doherty at philippe.doherty@gmail.com or (415) 385-6151.

Calistoga High needs basketball coaches

Calistoga High School has openings for varsity head coach and assistant coach for each of its boys and girls basketball programs, which are to begin holding practices in early November.

Look up Calistoga at edjoin.org for more information.

Evolve Volleyball holding open gyms through October

Evolve Volleyball is holding open gyms on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings through October so players can prepare for the club’s team tryouts scheduled Nov. 5-6.

Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more details.