Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Spiritleaders to host cheer and dance clinic

The 39-time national champion Napa High School Spiritleaders will hold their annual Youth Cheer & Dance Clinic for kindergartners through eighth-graders from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

Registration is from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Messner Gym. The cost of the clinic is $40, which includes an award ribbon and goodie bag. Clinic T-shirts will be available for $20. No pre-payments or pre-registration will be accepted and no arrivals will be permitted on campus before 3:45 p.m. It’s all walk-in registration.

Participants should bring a water bottle, eat a snack beforehand, and wear comfortable blue, gold and white clothes.

This year, for the first time, registration and the clinic will both be in Messner Gym and parents will be welcome to stay and watch, though it’s not required.

After learning age-appropriate routines, participants will walk to Memorial Stadium with their buddy instructor and perform with the Spiritleaders at halftime of the junior varsity game against American Canyon.

Also new will be four locations at the stadium at which to pick up children immediately after the halftime performance, in hopes of speeding up the process.

Spiritleaders director Hollie Johnson said she doesn’t know when the Spiritleaders will be going for their 40th national title.

“We’ve put nationals on hold right now due to the pandemic the last few years, and started offering other great performing opportunities for them that they’ve been loving — like performing in Golden 1 Center at a NBA Kings game or at halftime of a Sacramento State men’s basketball game, and we are doing something with the Warriors this year.”

She said trips to nationals are expensive and that the pandemic has made it even hard to afford for families.

“It’s very difficult to take on all the extra fundraisers needed as neither students nor parents have the ability to take on all that extra time right now,” Johnson said. “Maybe in the future when things calm down. We still compete within the state, however.”

Parks and Rec Volleyball Sessions begin soon

For the ninth straight year, Napa Parks and Recreation is offering fall volleyball sessions for 9- to 11-year-olds and 12- to 14-year-olds. Sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Enrollment is available at bit.ly/3qnyHlP under Classes & Activities.

Justin-Siena needs girls soccer coaches

The Justin-Siena High School girls soccer program has openings for junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for the 2022-23 winter season, which begins Oct. 31 and typically runs through the end of February.

The coaches will need to attend weekly training sessions and games, and should have an understanding of technical and physical development of the players. Prior coaching experience is preferred.

Send a resume to ebfranco@justin-siena.org if interested in either position.

First Street Napa to kick off week of PGA tourney

The First Street Napa shopping district will kick off the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a week-long series of events on its property that include a putting challenge and autographs with PGA Tour golfers, a celebratory VIP dinner at Compline, family-fun scavenger hunt, a grand raffle prize to “Go Inside The Ropes” at the Fortinet Championship and walk with many of the world’s best golfers as they play.

Called the First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge, the series is part of a promotional partnership between First Street Napa and Fortinet and community sponsors. All events will take place in front of Compline, 1300 First St., from 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 through Sept. 17. Proceeds will go to a Napa charity, Alaina’s Voice Foundation.

Starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 14, members of the public are invited to practice their putting skills on a custom-designed collection of challenging putting holes, and to participate in a scavenger hunt to win raffle prizes and giveaways. From 5 to 6 p.m., raffle ticket winners will be announced to “Putt with The Pros” on an expert-only putting hole.

A celebratory PGA Tour kickoff VIP dinner will take place at Compline at 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Visit bit.ly/3Cl5bEB to purchase tickets to the dinner.

Event activities include “Putt with The Pros” putting challenge and autographs on Sept. 14; a grand prize raffle drawing to “Go Inside The Ropes” at this year’s Fortinet Championship and walk with PGA Tour players; golf-related gift offerings at First Street Napa retail shops; a family scavenger hunt; promotional giveaways and prizes; wine tasting experiences; and an Alaina’s Voice Foundation donation event.

First Street Napa and Fortinet will operate free shuttle bus service between First Street Napa and Silverado Resort and Spa for the public to experience world-class golf, shopping, dining, wine tasting, and activities for families.

Visit Napa Valley is this year’s Presenting Sponsor and Community Partner sponsor for the 2022 First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge. Community Champion sponsors are Acore Capital, Archer Hotel Napa, The Doctors Company, and Perfect Puree. Community Advocate sponsors include The Bennington Napa, California Brandy House, and Eiko’s.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.