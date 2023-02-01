Napa Valley Sports Capsule: St. Helena Track Club athletes qualify for Winter Championships

Four members of the St. Helena Track Club traveled to Pittsburg last Saturday to compete in a qualifier for the California Winter Championships and two made the cut for this Saturday’s meet in Arcadia.
St. Helena Track Club coach Bob Cantrall is now the head coach of the St. Helena High track and field program.
Calistoga has football coach openings
The Calistoga High football program has openings for the paid positions of head coach and two assistant coaches.
The Wildcats play 8-man football in the North Central League II and have a rich history of success, reaching the North Coast Section semifinals the last three seasons. They get a strong turnout of players each season. Last year they finished with 33 players on the roster, 17 of whom are eligible to return this fall.
“We are looking for a dynamic, experienced and enthusiastic head coach to continue guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the field,” Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said. “The football program is well supported by both the district and athletic department.”
Interested applicants should apply online through edjoin.org.
Today in sports history: Feb. 2
1936: Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth headline baseball's first Hall of Fame class
1954: Bevo Francis of Rio Grande College scores 113 points in single game
1962: John Uelses becomes first man to vault more than 16 feet
1994: Lenny Wilkens gets his 900th NBA victory
2009: Kobe Bryant breaks Madison Square Garden record with 61 points
2014: Seattle Seahawks win their first Super Bowl title, crushing favored Denver Broncos