Napa Valley Sports Capsule: St. Helena Track Club athletes qualify for Winter Championships

Four members of the St. Helena Track Club traveled to Pittsburg last Saturday to compete in a qualifier for the California Winter Championships and two made the cut for this Saturday’s meet in Arcadia.

Earning trips were Eva Williams, who placed sixth out of 15 qualifiers in the girls 600 meters, and Kit Parker, who was 22nd out of 71 qualifiers in the boys 60 meters.

Williams missed qualifying in the 300 meters, where she was 15th out of 31 runners, and Parker just missed in the 150 meters, placing 27th out of 76 and missing a spot by 18 hundredths of a second.

Cleo McClain ran in the boys 600 meters and finished seventh out of 22 runners, coming up just 47 hundredths of a second short of advancing.

Andrew Velasco ran the 300 meters with placed 18th out of 42 runners, missing a qualifying spot by 77 hundredths of a second.

St. Helena Track Club coach Bob Cantrall is now the head coach of the St. Helena High track and field program.

Calistoga has football coach openings

The Calistoga High football program has openings for the paid positions of head coach and two assistant coaches.

The Wildcats play 8-man football in the North Central League II and have a rich history of success, reaching the North Coast Section semifinals the last three seasons. They get a strong turnout of players each season. Last year they finished with 33 players on the roster, 17 of whom are eligible to return this fall.

“We are looking for a dynamic, experienced and enthusiastic head coach to continue guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the field,” Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said. “The football program is well supported by both the district and athletic department.”

Interested applicants should apply online through edjoin.org.

