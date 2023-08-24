Bicycle motocross racers from across California will converge at the North Bay BMX track in Napa, adjacent to Kennedy Park, at noon Saturday, Aug. 26, and aim for Northern California State Qualifier points.

The event will showcase prominent names and teams, giving North Bay BMX's local talents a chance to test their pedal against some of the West Coast's swiftest riders. It is free for spectators.

Beyond racing, the family-oriented event will feature a 50/50 raffle fundraiser and a variety of merchandise. As a nonprofit, North Bay BMX relies heavily on volunteers and community support to function consistently. Napa Valley businesses such as Vineyard 7&8 and Dirt & Diamonds Printing have generously donated goods or offered sponsorships to ensure the event’s success.

Racers of all ages are enrolled, with age classes ranging from 5-and-under to 50-year-olds.

North Bay BMX hosts weekly sanctioned USA BMX races and practices for its members year-round. For those interested in trying the sport, most Saturdays include a free Community Ride option, and seasonal Beginner programming is offered through Napa BMX League. Loaner bikes and helmets are available to use for free if needed.

Visit North Bay BMX's website at napabmxleague.com, find North Bay BMX on Facebook, or email northbaybmx@gmail.com for more information.

Fortinet Championship has free tickets for active and retired military, first responders

The Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour event scheduled Sept. 14–17 at Silverado Resort and Spa, will once again provide complimentary tickets to active and retired members of the armed forces and police, fire and EMS personnel.

“We are very excited to offer military members, veterans and first responders the opportunity to attend the tournament and enjoy seeing professional golf up close and in person,” said executive director Andy McDowell. “We are grateful for their service, and especially those who call Napa Valley and the surrounding area home.”

Military service members from any branch and first responders can claim up to four complimentary tickets for family and friends to attend the Fortinet Championship on any day.

Each daily ticket includes general admission access to the tournament, with food and beverage available for purchase. Friday and Saturday grounds tickets include admission to after-golf concerts featuring Brothers Osborne and special guest Judah & the Lion on Friday and Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ on Saturday.

Children 15 years and younger are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Children’s tickets are not required for entry.

Visit bit.ly/3OFQbps to claim free military and first responder tickets and bit.ly/3KNHXu3 to purchase a parking pass, which is not included with military and first responder tickets.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com for more information about the tournament.

Cal baseball intrasquad game Sept. 24 in Yountville

The Napa Valley Baseball Club will an intrasquad scrimmage between members of the UC Berkeley baseball team, whose head coach is Vintage High School alumnus Mike Neu, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

Optional donations will be accepted upon entry into the Veterans Home of California ballpark. All proceeds will benefit the Tug McGraw Foundation, helping provide services to veterans living at the home.

Ira Smith, sports director KVYN 99.3 FM, is scheduled to announce the game.

Stone Temple Pilots, Live to play at Silverado Resort on Sept. 16

The Fortinet Championship recently announced that Grammy Award-winning rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ will co-headline the last night of the Sept. 14–17 PGA Tour event’s concert series at Silverado Resort and Spa on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Both artists will perform at the Silverado Resort Stage, located inside tournament grounds on the second hole of the South Course. All daily ticket options are on sale now.

Stone Temple Pilots are one of the most commercially successful rock bands to come out of the alternative rock “grunge” scene of the 1990s, having sold 40 million records worldwide. Bursting on the scene with their 1992 debut album, “Core,” STP instantly became a rock powerhouse with songs like “Plush,” “Creep,” “Vasoline,” and “Interstate Love Song,” cementing their place as icons in the music industry. Most recently, STP released the band’s first acoustic album “Perdida.” The album includes 10 deeply personal songs that weave introspective lyrics with unexpected instruments, breaking away from their hard rock roots.

+LIVE+ has sold more than 22 million albums worldwide and had two No. 1 albums, “Throwing Copper” and “Secret Samadhi.” Known as one of the most potent alternative rock acts and with their powerful musical dynamics and vocal fervor, their catalog is filled with hits like “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You,” and “Lakini’s Juice.”

Spectators have a variety of ticket options to choose from to experience the concert series and tournament play, ranging from daily grounds tickets to the premium pass experience.

The Premium pass returns again this year for spectators who want an upgraded experience. Premium pass ticket holders will enjoy stunning views from two club areas at the 18th tee and the new 15th green, with all-inclusive beer, wine, soda, water, lunch and premium restrooms. Premium pass holders also receive access to a new elevated concert viewing area those Friday and Saturday nights with inclusive beer, wine, soda, water and snacks. Cocktails are available for purchase at all locations. Premium pass tickets are $150 for Thursday and Sunday and $250 for Friday and Saturday.

A limited number of concert VIP tickets are available for the Saturday night show. Each VIP ticket includes Saturday tournament admission, concert admission and access to an exclusive concert VIP section after tournament play, which includes complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks with cocktails available for purchase. Concert VIP tickets are $200.

Daily grounds tickets start at $45 on Thursday and Sunday and $75 on Friday and Saturday. Friday and Saturday ticket prices include admission to the post-round concerts as well as access to public venues on the course.

Citi cardmembers can receive 10% off daily grounds tickets and receive access to an exclusive lounge on the 15th hole with food and beverage available for purchase when using a Citi credit card or Citibank debit card. Citi cardmembers will also receive 10% off all onsite concessions stands and merchandise at the PGA Tour Fan Shop, located in the Fan Village.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com for more information.

Silverado Resort honored by magazine

Silverado Resort, a championship 36-hole golf resort in the heart of Napa Valley wine country, has been recognized with the Distinguished Golf Destination Award, an annual program conducted by BoardRoom Magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.

“Special recognition also goes out to Silverado’s leadership team and its entire staff for their efforts in providing an exceptional golf experience," said John Fornaro, publisher BoardRoom Magazine & CEO Distinguished Clubs.

According to Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of Silverado Resort, this is a significant honor for the region’s only 36-hole golf facility. “This latest accolade is a reflection of KSL Resort’s enduring commitment to taking Silverado to even higher levels of excellence with a focus on enhancing this landmark property and positioning it as Napa Valley’s premier destination.”

A renowned destination for golfers, the resort features two championship par-72, 18-hole golf courses designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr, and later redesigned by golf Hall-of-Famer and former Silverado Resort owner, Johnny Miller. Over its storied history, Silverado has hosted some of golf’s greatest players and multiple PGA Tour events, including the annual Fortinet Championship held each September.

With oak-lined fairways, dozens of water crossings and notable elevation changes, Silverado’s 6,793-yard North Course and 6,685-yard South Course offer a challenge for professionals but are also designed to accommodate golfers of all levels. Managed by Troon Golf, Silverado’s golf facilities have earned multiple accolades over the years, including Golfweek’s Top 200 Resort Courses ranking and the 2022 Regional Golf Course of the Year (Region 4)” by the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA).

Unique to the industry, BoardRoom Magazine’s entirely merit-based Distinguished Golf Destinations award program uses a rating system that recognizes the facility, its management and its staff based on a proprietary criteria and validation process.

“With an array of high-end services, from top notch golf instruction to brand new tech-centric golf carts with GPS and Bluetooth music, and a stunning setting situated amidst the rolling hills of Napa Valley’s wine country, Silverado offers extraordinary golf experiences for golfers of all ages and aptitudes,” said Silverado’s director of club operations, Cody Sherrill. “We are honored to see this reflected in our latest accolade.”

Napa High Hall of Fame dinner Sept. 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct Thomas Sims of the Class of 2004, Ted LeMasters of the Class of 2007, and John Boyett and Jake Croxdale of the Class of 2008 as this year's class at its 26th annual awards dinner Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Embassy Suites in Napa Valley.

A cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations should be made as soon as possible. The reservation deadline is Sept. 22.

Sims, long before he served as Napa High’s athletic director during the 2017-18 school year, was named the Napa Valley Register’s 2003 Napa County Football Player of the Year. After leading the program to its second straight Monticello Empire League title, he was named MEL Player of the Year. He led the team with 1,708 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Sims also starred at linebacker, registering a team-high 110 tackles and making The Sacramento Bee’s All-Metro Team and the All-Section team at on defense.

LeMasters quarterbacked the football team to MEL championships in 2005 and 2006, helping set the foundation for the 2007 section-championship season. He was the Register’s 2006 Napa County Football Player of the Year after breaking virtually all single-season and career passing records at the school.

LeMasters also starred in baseball, one reason he was named Napa County Male Athlete of the Year in both 2005-06 and 2006-07. He was named the Register’s Napa County Baseball Player of the Year in 2007 after leading Napa High to the MEL title and being named MEL Player of the Year. He earned a baseball scholarship to Long Beach State and played two years at the University of San Francisco, where he won the Con Dempsey Award for Most Improved Player.

The Grizzlies wouldn’t have a football section title without Boyett. The way he willed Napa High past St. Mary’s of Stockton in a high-scoring 2007 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title game, one knew he was destined for big-time college football and even the NFL.

He played linebacker for three seasons for the University of Oregon, including as a junior in the 2010 national championship game. He played that year through knee injuries that would force him to end his senior season after two games. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and played one NFL season apiece for them and the Denver Broncos. He also played two seasons in the Canadian Football League for the Ottawa Redblacks.

Croxdale rushed for 2,035 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2007 while helping Napa High win what is still its only section championship in football. The running back broke eight offensive school records during his two-year varsity career, and also stood out in wrestling and baseball. He was the All-County Newcomer of the Year as a junior and All-County Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, and also made the All-Metro and All-Section teams as a senior.

In addition to honoring the athletic achievements of the Napa High community, the Hall of Fame Foundation recognizes the academic achievements of current high school seniors. The scholarship winners for 2023, Quincy Frommelt and Carlo Delanni, will also be honored at the dinner.

Visit napahighhof.org for tickets and to learn more about and make donations for the annual scholarships awarded by the Foundation.

St. Helena Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Nov. 4

The 10th annual St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled Nov. 4 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

In this year’s class of inductees are Mike Werle (Class of 1959), for 52 years of distinguished service from 1971-2023, and athletes Roger Trinchero (Class of 1964), Jed Cooper (Class of 1968), Lynne Chaix Albrecht (Class of 1976) and Tami Ruiz (Class of 1976).

There will be a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.

Cost is $70 per person. Make checks payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address, and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or (707) 968-5860, Jim Gamble at jim@windybayllc.com or (707) 696-7141, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.

Today in sports history: Aug. 26 1933: Helen Hull Jacobs captures the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association singles title 1939: The first major league baseball game is televised. 1989: Trumbull, Conn., becomes the first American team since 1983 to capture the Little League World Series 1995: Greg Norman sinks a 66-foot chip on the first playoff hole, to capture the World Series of Golf 1997: Carl Lewis finishes his track-and-field career 1999: Michael Johnson 2011: Kyle Busch records his record-breaking 50th NASCAR Busch Series victory 2011: Tulsa Shock snap the longest losing streak in WNBA history 2017: Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round in Las Vegas.