Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Wiffle ball tournament Feb. 11 a fundraiser for SHHS softball and baseball

The St. Helena High School softball and baseball programs present the Saints Wiffle Whacker Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the baseball field starting at 9 a.m.

All proceeds will benefit the school’s softball and baseball programs.

Wiffle Ball is a variation of baseball and softball. Three players — one pitcher and two fielders — defend a cone-shaped field that is marked with specific distances for singles, doubles, triples and home runs.

There is no baserunning. Runs are scored after the appropriate number of bases are accumulated to score a run. For example, two doubles equals one run with a runner on second base.

The tournament is open to any competitors of high school age or older. The entry fee is $175 per team. Each team must have a minimum of three players and a maximum of five.

Checks should be made payable to SHHS Softball & Baseball. Visit forms.gle/WdTADa8qaTH28Tgx8 to register. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 3.

For more information, contact SHHS Athletic Director Brandon Farrell at bfarrell@sthelenaunified.org or (815) 499-6601.