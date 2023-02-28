Harper McClain of the University of Oregon ran a personal-best time in the women’s 3000 meters of 9 minutes, 34.05 seconds to place 34th at the Husky Classic at the University of Washington in Seattle on Feb. 10.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The next day, she placed 87th in the mile in 4:57.35.

At the same venue this past Saturday, the St. Helena High graduate finished 19th in the 3,000 meters in 9:39.30 in the Ken Shannon Last Chance Invitational.

McClain finished 29th in the 3,000 meters at the UW Invitational on Jan. 27 at Dempsey Indoor in Seattle. The sophomore had a time of 9:40.28 in the meet hosted by the University of Washington.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (29-1) is No. 1 in the MaxPreps Prep School rankings for high school boys basketball at maxpreps.com.

***

Justin-Siena High School (26-5 overall, 12-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 16 in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Boys Basketball Rankings at maxpreps.com.

The Braves — who were to host Los Gatos in their Northern California Division III playoff opener on Tuesday night — were No. 20 in the SportStars Magazine’s NorCal Rankings of Feb. 9, announced in a report at sportstarsmag.com.

***

Charles Porter, who starred for the Napa Valley College men’s golf team as a freshman in 2020, was in the field on a sponsor exemption for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a PGA Tour event Feb. 2-5, on the Monterey Peninsula.

Porter, a San Francisco resident, did not make the 54-hole cut after rounds of 75 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, 72 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course, and 78 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The playing cut was for the low 65 and ties.

It was the first PGA Tour event that Porter has played in.

In a story, on Jan. 31, in the Martinez News-Gazette, at martinezgazette.com, Porter said:

“For my entire life, I have obsessively watched the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and have dreamed of earning my way into the field. Last year, I was fortunate enough to be a spotter from Wednesday through Friday on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach. Being that close to the action was both exhilarating and inspiring to one day compete in the event.”

Porter won the 2020 San Francisco City Golf Championship at TPC Harding Park.

Porter, who turned pro in 2021, is on the Korn Ferry Tour this year after earning status as an Additional Qualifying Tournament Finalist.

***

Five players from Prolific Prep of Napa Christian are listed in the Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 Class of ’23 Player Ranks for boys basketball, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Jan. 27.

Aden Holloway, a 6-foot point guard, is No. 11.

Trey Green, a 5-11 point guard, is No. 26.

N’Famara Dabo, a 6-8 power forward, is No. 33.

Sequoia Loya, a 6-4 shooting guard, is No. 78.

Sam Yurasek, a 6-2 point guard, is No. 80.

***

John Colon of Napa tied for 22nd place and Ellie Ross of Napa tied for 31st at the Northern California Golf Association’s 2023 Palm Springs Trip, Jan. 20-24.

Play was held on four courses: The Classic Club, in Palm Desert; Desert Willow Golf Resort Mountain View Course, in Palm Desert; La Quinta Resort & Club-Mountain Course, in La Quinta; and Marriott’s Shadow Ridge Resort, in Palm Desert.

***

Yves Missi and Zion Sensley of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian are listed in the Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 Class of ’24 Player Ranks for high school boys basketball, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Jan. 28.

Missi, a 6-foot-11 center, is No. 2.

Sensley, a 6-7 small forward, is No. 12.

***

Aden Holloway of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian has been named to the East roster for the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game, it was announced on Jan. 24 at www.mcdonaldsallamerican.com.

Holloway is a 6-foot-1 point guard.

The McDonald's All America Game is March 28, at Toyota Center in Houston.

***

Pete Saco, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Commissioner for 21 years (1993-2014), died Jan. 29 from stomach cancer, The Sacramento Bee reported. Saco was 70.

“Pete was the face of the Sac-Joaquin Section,” assistant Sac-Joaquin Section commissioner Will DeBoard said in the report, at www.sacbee.com, on Jan. 30. “He was such a larger-than-life figure. He was a guy who cared so much about high school sports and he wanted kids to have the best experience they could have. I don’t know if I’ve ever known anyone who could deal with problems so easily and be so fast on his feet like Pete. They broke the mold with Pete, that’s for sure. He grooved on his job. We lost him way, way too soon. It’s totally unfair and it’s horrible.”

Saco, a San Francisco native, took over as SJS Commissioner, replacing Clarke Coover in 1993.

Napa, Vintage and American Canyon high schools left the SJS after the 2017-18 school year and joined the CIF North Coast Section.

The move returned Napa and Vintage to the NCS, where they were each members through the 1975-76 school year. American Canyon was in the SJS when it opened in 2010.

***

Thea Michovsky of Napa finished second on bars for the host UC Davis women’s gymnastics team in a meet on Jan. 29 against Air Force and Alaska-Anchorage at University Credit Union Center.

Michovsky, a 2019 Napa High School graduate, had a 9.850 on bars.

Michovsky tied for sixth place on uneven parallel bars with a 9.775 in a home meet against San Jose State on Feb. 5.

***

Tyran Stokes, a 6-foot-7 power forward for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is No. 1 the first Class of 2026 Cal-Hi Sports Top 25 for the 2022-23 school year in boys basketball, it was reported at www.calhisports.com on Feb. 4.

It’s the “first look at the state’s top ninth-graders,” the report said.

“This group starts at the top with 6-foot-7 forward Tyran Stokes, who dominated a handful of middle school events many in this group participated in and is a starter on one of the top academy teams in the country at Prolific Prep in Napa that has already produced nine McDonald’s All-American choices since 2015-16. Stokes is a physical specimen who has dominated high-level games more than anyone else so far,” the report said.