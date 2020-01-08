The Calistoga boys varsity basketball team dropped a tight non-league contest on the road to Victory Christian, 43-26, on Tuesday.
Calistoga (4-5) led 15-12 at half but was outscored 31-21 over the final two quarter.
Caldera scored a game-high 16 points, Robert Romero chipped in 12 and Garcia and Jonathan Koffler each scored 4 to round out the scoring.
The Calistoga boys and girls will welcome Sonoma Academy to town on Thursday. Girls tip at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30. League play opens for both teams on Jan. 14.
PUC men, women drop CalPac openers
The Pacific Union College men's and women's basketball teams dropped their California Pacific Conference openers on the road Tuesday to UC Merced.
The men fell 71-53, dropping to 3-9 overall on the season, while the women lost 74-54 to fall to 0-10 on the year.
The men were led by Isaiah McCullough with 13 points, followed closely by Marc Williams with 12. Tim Ford added 9 points and 10 rebounds while De'Rajaee Austin chipped in 9 points with 4 assists.
As a team, the Pioneers shot just 34 percent from the field, 23 percent from three and committed 17 turnovers to just 7 assists.
The Bobcats (9-4, 1-0) were led by Ryan Haywood, who stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.
The Pioneer women got 20 points and 15 rebounds from Jasmine Peete and 16 points, 4 assists and 4 steals from Olivia Crigler, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 28 turnovers they committed as a team.
The Bobcats (7-7, 1-0) also got a pair of 20-point efforts from Mia Belvin and Haley Owen. Belvin finished with 24 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Owen had 21 points, 5 steals, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.
Both PUC teams will play again on Thursday when they host La Sierra of Riverside. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m.
Tilly takes first-round lead at Silverado
Finigan Tilly of San Carlos took the first-round lead on Tuesday at the Grapevine Amateur, the first event of the 2020 Troon Saguaro Amateur Series, by shooting a 2-under-par 70 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
Finigan leads by one shot over two players, Clay Seeber of Newport Beach and Beng Keat Lim of Surprise, Arizona, who each had 1-under 71s.
Dallas Hankamer of Temple, Texas is alone in fourth place after an even-par 72.
Four players are tied for fifth place with 74s and six players are tied for ninth place with 75s.
The three-day, 54-hole event continues with Round 2 on Wednesday and concludes with the third and final round on Thursday.
All rounds take place on the Silverado North Course, the home of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open.
Golfers must have a handicap index of 3.0 or better to be eligible to enter. It’s an open amateur tournament.
Players are scheduled to start Round 2 on Wednesday, from the Nos. 1 and 10 tees, at 8 a.m. Play could start later in the event of a frost delay.
Players are scheduled to start the final round on Thursday, from the Nos. 1 and 10 tees, at 8 a.m. Play could start later in the event of a frost delay.
There are 60 players, who are from around the country, entered in the tournament.