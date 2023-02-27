The Napa Valley Swim Team recently hosted more than 300 swimmers from throughout the Bay Area in its annual February meet at the American Canyon High School pool.

Competing for NVST for the first time were Elena Alvarez, Audrey Linn, Eleanor Linn, Andres Debrot-Moreira, Esther Belusko, Emma Eddleman, Pia Kalahele and Malena Bowker.

Here are NVST’s highlights from the meet by age division, with all distances in yards:

8-Under Girls: Elena Alvarez (2nd, 50 backstroke, 50.78, new A time standard), Alexia Abadie (100% best times), Zoey Zopolos (100% best times).

9-10 Girls: Cora Chatham (100% best times), Natalia Lowgren (1st, 50 backstroke, 35.02; 1st, 100 breaststroke, 1:29.46; 1st, 100 freestyle, 1:04.93; 1st, 100 IM, 1:17.70; 1st, 50 breaststroke, 40.02; 1st, 50 freestyle, 29.23; 1st 1,000 freestyle, 14:10.72).

9-10 Boys: Henry Eisberg (100% best times), Antonio Martinez (100% best times), Ezra Beaver (100% best times), Calvin Bielecki (2nd, 50 backstroke, 40.42; 1st, 100 breaststroke, 1:35.36; 1st, 100 freestyle, 1:11.19; 1st, 100 IM, 1:22.61; 1st, 200 IM, 2:56.42; 1st, 50 breaststroke, 43.15; 2nd, 200 freestyle, 2:32.16; 1st, 50 freestyle, 32.18).

11-12 Girls: Millie Brock (100% best times), Morgan Williams (100% best times), Ella Eisberg (100% best times), Abigail Stark (3rd, 500 freestyle, 6:49.36), Annabelle Stark (3rd, 200 breaststroke, 3:13.70).

11-12 Boys: Davis Johnson (100% best times), Ari Loring (2nd, 100 breaststroke, 1:32.19).

13-14 Girls: Evangeline Apostolopoulos (3rd, 500 freestyle, 6:20.63), Claire Hayashi (3rd, 200 backstroke, 2:30.82; 3rd, 100 freestyle, 58.76; 3rd, 50 freestyle, 27.38; 3rd, 200 IM, 2:30.83; 3rd, 200 freestyle, 2:17.78).

13-14 Boys: Isaac Cortes (3rd, 500 freestyle, 6:49.74), Jackson Duda (2nd, 500 freestyle, 6:21.69), Jacob Imhoff (2nd, 100 breaststroke, 1:08.55, 2nd, 200 breaststroke, 2:31.45; 3rd, 100 butterfly, 1:03.41; 3rd, 200 freestyle, 2:08.44).

15-16 Girls: Juli Klieman (3rd, 200 freestyle, 2:19.69), Ale Soto (3rd, 200 breaststroke, 3:27.77).

15-16 Boys: Antonio Bazan (3rd, 200 butterfly, 2:19.16); Yuki Hayashi (1st, 200 butterfly, 2:00.95; 1st, 200 backstroke, 2:01.59; 1st, 100 freestyle, 49.54; 2nd, 50 freestyle, 22.57; 1st, 200 IM, 2:00.75; 1st, 100 backstroke, 54.84; 1st, 100 butterfly, 53.00; 1st, 1,000 freestyle, 10:11.46), Jack Larsen (3rd, 100 breaststroke, 1:08.29), Matthew Tapia (2nd, 100 breaststroke, 1:06.28; 2nd, 200 breaststroke, 2:30.96).

17-18 Girls: Tori Creaves (1st, 100 breaststroke, 1:17.82; 2nd, 100 freestyle, 59.60; 2nd, 50 freestyle, 26.90; 2nd, 200 IM, 2:26.89; 2nd, 100 butterfly, 1:06.23; 3rd, 200 freestyle, 2:13.91), Gwen Gallenkamp (2nd, 200 backstroke, 2:37.19; 2nd, 100 breaststroke, 1:20.80; 2nd, 100 backstroke, 1:12.75), Holly Schofield (1st, 200 backstroke, 2:23.45; 3rd, 100 breaststroke, 1:25.90; 3rd, 100 freestyle, 1:00.63; 3rd, 50 freestyle, 28.53; 3rd, 200 IM, 2:31.38; 1st, 100 backstroke, 1:09.07; 3rd, 100 butterfly, 1:08.26; 2nd, 200 freestyle, 2:12.53).

17-18 Boys: Carlo Deianni (2nd, 100 breaststroke, 1:10.85; 3rd, 100 freestyle, 54.25; 2nd, 50 freestyle, 24.64; 2nd, 200 breaststroke, 2:37.29; 1st, 100 backstroke, 1:04.40; 2nd, 100 butterfly, 1:03.64), Daniel Roberts (1st, 200 backstroke, 2:26.66; 2nd, 100 freestyle, 54.06; 3rd, 200 breaststroke, 2:41.51; 2nd, 100 backstroke, 1:06.56; 3rd, 100 butterfly, 1:04.69).

