Napa Valley Swimming: Dine-donates, golf tourney, raffle, auction to help Anderson battle cancer

Family and friends of Presley Anderson, the former Napa High, Indiana University and USC swim standout and mother of four who recently received the shocking news that she has Stage IV lung cancer, are hosting an event in Napa called “Fight on, Presley” Nov. 18-21 and Nov. 26 to help raise money to assist Anderson’s family with medical costs.

Dine-and-donate fundraisers will be held at three Napa businesses.

On Friday, Stones Sport Bar and Lounge, located in the River Park Shopping Center at 1679 W Imola Ave., will donate 20% of its sales to the Anderson family.

On Saturday, Napa Running Company, 942 Main St., will donate 25% of its sales to the family.

Next Saturday, Nov. 26, Billco’s Billiards and Darts, 1234 Third St., will match all sales from noon to 8 p.m.

Any Napa business interested in helping the Andersons by donating a percentage of its proceeds during the event can email Torrey Sims at torreyjsims@gmail.com for more information.

On Monday, Nov. 21, a golf tournament is being held at Napa Valley Country Club to raise even more money for the family.

The tournament’s $2,500 hole sponsors include the Huckfeldt family, IPL, Macro Plastics, Benchmark Civil Construction, Adobe Lumber, Napa Riverfront, and A&F Electric.

Registration is closed for the tournament, but there will be a silent auction and raffle of items donated by the community during the course of it that will generate even more proceeds for the Anderson. The raffle drawing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., after the golf tournament. Those who are interested in purchasing a raffle ticket but are unable to attend can contact Bonnie Mott at bomott@hotmail.com or 707-738-3869 or Cindy Boyett at cindyboyett@comcast.net or 707-494-9541. Cost is $100 for one ticket, $500 for seven tickets, and $1,000 for 16 tickets. The drawing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday.

In the silent auction are a Brock Bowers-signed Georgia football jersey (Lot 1), a $4,500 trip to Cabo San Lucas with use of a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condominium and seven-passenger car but not airfare (Lot 2), a $750 wine cellar wine stand filled with 25 bottles of wine (Lot 3), a $1,000 beauty basket (Lot 4), a La Rouge Products & Services facial from Denise Mulas at Evolution Spa, lash extensions or makeup by Peyton Mott, and a bag and scarf from Boho (Lot 4) and a-$1,000 beauty basket, products and services from Mary Bakken, jewelry from Carolyn Rasmussen, Massage with Ellie, and teeth whitening at Dennington Dental (Lot 5).

There will be a $1,000 Silverado Resort and Spa package for two for a two-night stay in a condo and golf (Lots 6 and 7), $1,000 food & wine package for Faust Wine Tasting and Chef to prepare dinner and dessert for six at your home (Lot 8), $1,200 from Downtown Joe’s for a brewer for a day with lunch, Lagunita’s neon sign for a man cave and a Gott’s Roadside retaurant gift card (Lot 9), a $750 Coach Dick Vermeil signature wine tasting and signed bottle of wine (Lot 10), a $1,300 Safe Rides while you Wine Taste at Regusci and Pride, along with a private driver from Brian Banducci’s Safe Rides (Lot 11), and an $800 Donam Tastings and Dinner tasting for four along with a magnum and gift cards to Kitchen Door and Gott’s (Lot 12).

Finally, there will be a $500 adventure package, golf for four at Napa Golf Course, cherry picking party and picnic for the day, two bike rentals, two tickets to the Stanford vs. BYU game with free parking, pregame and halftime Cardinal Hospitality Room, and more (Lot 13), a $750 Boujee Dinner Package, Brix and Cordeiros gift certificates coupled with wine (Lot 14), Boujee Dinner Package, Allegria and Cole’s Chop House gift certificates coupled with wine and champagne (Lot 15), $1,800 case of Young Ridge Cabernet package (Lot 16), $1,800 case of Young Ridge Cabernet package (Lot 17), $750 JCB Wine tasting for four and four bottles of wine, Fume gift card (Lot 18), and $1,000 in Bang Salon products and services.

Anyone who can donate food and beverages to golfers at the tournament can contact Cody Cotten at cotten59@hotmail.com or 707-815-4932.

For questions about hole sponsorships, call Jennifer Sims at 707-337-8619. For tax donation information, email Mackenzey Bard at mackenzey12@gmail.com. For silent auction information, email Cindy Boyett at cindyboyett@comcast.net.

Visit supportpresley.com for more information.

Presley, a 2006 Napa High graduate, was a 14-time NCAA All-American swimmer in college.

Kirk, a 1998 Napa High grad who starred at quarterback in football, was Honorable Mention All-MEL, team MVP and a captain. In the 1996 Big Game, he ran for 227 yards on 14 carries as Napa beat Vintage, 49-15.

He went on to play two seasons at Butte College in Oroville and led the Roadrunners to an 18-4 record, appearances in two postseason bowl games, and Northern California, state and national rankings while throwing 33 touchdown passes. He made a smooth transition to the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., leading the Marauders to a No. 3 ranking in the country at one point. During the 2000 season, he threw for 1,576 yards with 22 touchdown passes, leading Mary into the national NAIA playoffs. Anderson completed 94 of 215 passes and rushed for 142 yards on 43 attempts. He was intercepted 10 times.

Kirk played one year in the National Indoor Football League, then went into coaching. He left Mira Loma-Sacramento after two years as head football coach and returned to Napa to work as an elementary school P.E. teacher for the Napa Valley Unified School District and be an assistant on the football staff. He then served as head coach at Will C. Wood and is now the head coach at Union Mine High in El Dorado County.

Presley’s sister, 2008 Napa High graduate Mackenzey Bard, had a very good senior softball season. She was named Pitcher of the Year on the All-Napa County team, Second Team Overall as a multi-purpose player on the All-State team by CalHiSports.com, and First Team on The Sacramento Bee’s All-Metro team. She also set the record for the most career victories for any Napa Valley high school, with 67. She went on to play for Fresno City College and works in town as a hair stylist and make-up artist.

Presley’s and Mackenzey’s mom, Shelley Bard, was a four-year varsity pitcher at Vintage and earned All-Monticello Empire League and All-County honors for head coach Norma Hill and also played for head coach Robert Maglione at NVC. She was All-Bay Valley Conference at NVC. Her husband, 1984 Vintage graduate Troy Bard, played football for the Crushers, Solano Community College, Santa Rosa Junior College, and Prairie View A&M University of Texas.

Their son, 2016 Napa High graduate Cal Bard, starred at quarterback and safety for the football team.

“Athletics has been obviously a big thing in our family,” Presley said in a feature about Cal during his senior season. “(Cal) grew up with older sisters. He got to go to our events and watch us compete. He grew up with a competitive mindframe. He has had goals for himself since he was little. That’s big in our family.”

Presley wrote about her experience with cancer at supportpresley.com on Nov. 9:

“It is hard to even know where to start,” she wrote. “I think the first and most important thing I need to communicate is how appreciative I am for the love and support I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! The outpour of love, support, encouragement and the donations is overwhelming in the best way. You all have played a major role in my fight thus far, knowing I have so many people willing to help in their own unique way lifts my spirits daily. A question I often find myself pondering is, “How will I ever express my gratitude?” I still haven’t found the answer to that question, but I will continue to give thanks to the Lord for all the helpers he has placed in my path.

“September 19, 2022 will be a day I will never forget, receiving that dreaded phone call and hearing the words, ‘Presley, you have cancer’ was one I will never forget. If you have walked in my shoes, my heart is with you. Over the past 51 days, I have come to see the world through a refreshed lens and my perspective on so much will never be the same, and for that I am thankful.

"It’s strange how in the midst of the hardest moments of my life I feel gratitude, but I have quickly learned how precious life is — to not take loved ones for granted, what are the priorities of the day, and learning how to live in the present moment. Waking up and being genuinely grateful for the day is simply refreshing — I highly recommend it. In conclusion, my diagnosis has brought me back to the basics and forced me to consider what is really important in life. So far I can say with certainty family, friends, nutritious food, my relationship with God … and a good vegan dessert! Simple enough, right?

“On October 6, I received excellent news: my cancer was caused by a genetic mutation called Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR). The reason this was such great news is because I can take targeted therapy. I take an oral chemo pill called Tagrisso once per day that precisely attacks the cancer cells in my body. Every day I take my pill, I thank God for the doctors who created such advanced medications.

“Yesterday (Nov. 8), I had my 4-week follow-up. My lab work checked out fine and my body is tolerating the medication well. I will be flying back to California this weekend. The plan for now is to fly to Houston every 2-3 months for follow-up scans and treatments. The medical team they have put together for me at MD Anderson is world class. I actually get excited for my appointments because the doctors are so amazing at their jobs — they put my mind at ease and show so much compassion. I could not attain this care without your generous donations and fundraising effort. Thank you! This month I will be incorporating Tibetan and Chinese medicines into my treatment plan.

“On a final note, I would like to leave you with this simple saying: Be kind. So many people have commented on the fact that I do not look sick, and I agree with you. Even the doctors describe me as a ‘well-nourished 34-year-old female’ in their post-appointment notes. What I have taken away from this is that based on appearance alone we do not know the struggles people are facing and we can never know the times they are going through. Be the reason a stranger smiles today, love like there is no tomorrow, have compassion towards all, and count your blessings twice. And most importantly, give thanks to and serve your higher power! With love and hope, Presley.”

Torrey Sims, one of the organizers of the fundraising effort, added on the website:

“Thank you for your interest in helping to support Presley Anderson. To put it simply, Presley is the best person I know,” she wrote. “Throughout her entire life, she has been the most selfless, compassionate, loyal, hilarious, strong and kind human — the type of person everyone aspires to be.

"In September 2022, our fun-loving, beautiful Presley received devastating news. She was diagnosed with Stage IV (4) Lung Cancer. Presley is 34, married to the love of her life, Kirk, and they share four beautiful children. She swam competitively since she was a child and was a prized USC swimmer, has never smoked in her life, and experienced no signs or symptoms. Her diagnosis has been met with a wave of emotions and uncertainty. She’s the most important person to so many people — and it’s time for us to show up for her and protect her future, and her family.

“There are promising clinical trials and medical treatments available that have shown significant success rates, and we need to make sure that Presley has access to everything she needs. Undoubtedly, the best treatments cost money and our commitment is to raise as much money as we can to make sure Presley has every resource she needs to fight. Cancer chose the wrong girl.

“If you’ve landed on this page then I am sure Presley has touched your life in a positive way. Let’s show her she is not alone. Every donation made will go directly towards Presley’s treatment and the support of her loving family. We will have ongoing events and fundraisers and update everyone along the way. This is not the reality that anyone could have imagined, but we need to band together and give her the best resources to take her into the future. Your donation means the world. We are with you Presley, always + forever.

“As a note, please be respectful of Presley and her family’s privacy at this time. If you have any immediate questions, feel free to reach out to me at torreyjsims@gmail.com or Donna Smailis at donna.smailis@gmail.com."